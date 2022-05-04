Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids Expand Best-Selling Leanne Ford Collaboration with New Home Collection

The collection includes products for the whole home including an expansion of the high-design kids furniture line released in 2020.

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids latest joint collection with designer, Leanne Ford, brings together purposeful pieces that are significant to customers' homes. The new collection offers items including office furniture, lighting and decor as well as outdoor tabletop, planters and pillows for Crate & Barrel and kids furniture, textiles, lighting and decor for Crate & Kids.

Leanne Ford for Crate & Barrel Leanne Ford for Crate & Kids

The Leanne Ford for Crate & Barrel Collection was inspired by the increased time spent at home in recent years and the importance of flexible yet beautiful living spaces throughout the whole home. The thoughtful high design of this collection embraces the need for multifunctional furniture and decor including home office items that live cohesively in any room. Meanwhile the outdoor collection, featuring tabletop and entertaining pieces as well a variety of pillows and planters, helps extend the beauty of home into the outdoors for day-to-day living and entertaining.

The Leanne Ford for Crate & Kids Collection brings the same kid-friendly elevated design to the playroom, nursery and kid's bedroom spaces. The line is inspired by Leanne's search for beautiful and design-forward pieces that could stand up to littles ones' use. Whimsical design comes to life with the collection's art and lighting, while form meets function with natural wood finishes on furniture and chic neutral décor.

"The way our customers live in their homes has shifted dramatically and they are seeking more intention, purpose and beauty throughout their spaces," said Crate & Barrel's Senior Vice President of Product, Sebastian Brauer. "For this collection with Leanne we were able to create and curate unique pieces that add layers, dimension and style to our existing flagship line, which will allow our customers to mix and match and create expressive, flexible and personal spaces."

Along with these new items, favorites from Leanne's previous collections with Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids will continue to be available both in stores and online.

"Curation was the true vision behind this collection, bringing layered warmth and style through mixed materials and silhouettes to create an easy and joyful, well-loved home." said Leanne Ford. "I designed these pieces to live happily with our previous collections, while being strong enough to stand alone. It's always about meeting form and function- we created home office pieces that can add to any room, elevated shapes and sweet moments giving high design to your baby's nursery, and our new elevated yet casual outdoor tabletop collection makes every day a dinner party kind of day."

New Leanne Ford for Crate & Barrel:

This new line of office furniture, lighting and decor was inspired by the need to create functional, multi-use spaces from the inside out that help you find your flow.

The soulful new collection was designed for every space in your home in order to easily integrate with other items you already have and love.

The collection features more than 50 items including functionally beautiful home office furniture, unique lighting, elegant outdoor décor and entertaining essentials, and more, ranging from $10.95 - $2,799 .

New Leanne Ford for Crate & Kids:

This new line carries the design-forward aesthetic into a warm and modern sanctuary for kids.

Warm, comforting tones are woven throughout the collection, with products like the FSC-certified Montauk Wood Crib and Cream Rollin' Rocker and the unique Birdcage Pendant light . All perfectly contrasted with the collection's playful textiles, lighting and decor featuring Leanne's own handwriting.

The Leanne Ford for Crate & Kids collection features 60 new items including furniture, textiles, lighting and decor ranging from $10.00 - $1,698.00 .

Both collections are available now exclusively at Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids, online at crateandbarrel.com and in-stores. Customers can use the Crate & Barrel Design Desk services available online and in-stores to help envision the Leanne Ford Collections in their homes. Members of Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. Trade Program will have access to this collection and can learn more about a membership by visiting https://www.crateandbarrel.com/trade-program/ .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

About Leanne Ford

Leanne Ford is an American interior designer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ford gained national attention for the 1907 schoolhouse turned home that she restored and designed in her hometown. It was this first personal project where she established the "white on white" signature aesthetic she's now known for. She is currently the star, along with her brother and contractor Steve Ford, of Restored by the Fords on HGTV, which follows the siblings as they turn some of Pittsburgh's most dated buildings into magazine-worthy homes. In February 2020, she revealed an exclusive partnership with Crate and Barrel, the sole carrier of her first-ever collection of furniture, decor and bedding. For more information, visit www.leanneford.com.

SOURCE Crate & Barrel; Crate & Kids