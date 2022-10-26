Crate & Barrel Reimagines Rug Assortment from the Ground Up with New Artisan-Crafted Rug Line

The expansive collection pairs high-quality materials with elevated designs, offering customers more than 90 new patterns

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Crate & Barrel unveils a new assortment of rugs, crafted for customers to ground any room in modern yet timeless design. The collection demonstrates the brand's commitment to meeting customer needs through high-quality, design-forward products with more choice and variety of materials than ever before.

The artisan-crafted collection features best-in-class fibers like shed-resistant New Zealand wool, premium viscose for a luxurious look, and naturally resilient jute and sisal. Handwoven, hand-knotted or hand-tufted and finished with durable serged edges, the new rugs are made to last a lifetime.

"Rugs have the power to define interiors and complete a room, and this new collection gives customers a range of distinct styles and layers for any type of home or project," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Global Head of Metaverse. "We hope this assortment will inspire our customers to bring beautiful, luxurious and artisanal foundations into their home through stunning rugs made of the highest quality fibers."

The collection offers more than 90 new patterns in varying fibers, textures and colors in a range of sizes including a new 12x15 oversized option available for the first time in select styles. An online rug buying guide helps customers find the right size for their space. Each line of the collection echoes the aesthetic of a global destination, like the woven rugs inspired by Morocco's Atlas Mountains.

Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel starting today, customers can shop the assortment of rugs online and at all stores across the U.S.

