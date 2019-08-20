Crate and Barrel Recalls Push Walkers Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Southwire-Recalls-Electrical-Outlet-Boxes-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Activity Push Walkers

Hazard: Walkers can be damaged over time exposing sharp points and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to small children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled push walkers, put it out of reach of young children and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Saturday and Sundays, email or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,500

Description: This recall involves Crate and Barrel Activity Push Walkers also known as Baby Push Walkers used to aid toddlers learning how to walk. The wooden recalled walkers stand about 17 inches high on four wheels and include a variety of integrated child development activities on their face. The SKU Number 124-248 can be found on a white 1-square-inch sticker on the bottom of the walkers.

Incidents/Injuries: Crate and Barrel has received three reports of small parts becoming exposed. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Exclusively online at www.crateandbarrel.com from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $100.

Importer: Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.

Manufactured in: Taiwan

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

