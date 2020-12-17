Crate and Barrel Selects Glympse to Enhance their Curbside Pickup Experience

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate and Barrel , long known for its superb customer experience, is enhancing its curbside pickup with Glympse, a day-of-service mobile communications platform that facilitates and delivers proactive engagement between customers and store associates. The service is one of many enhancements in the retailer's drive to meet customers where and how they want to shop by providing modern, digitally-forward shopping experiences that are personalized and flexible. With Glympse, they've seen immediate results including shorter wait times, streamlined operations, and positive reactions from customers who value the high-touch service experience.

Glympse and Crate and Barrel Pickup

Crate and Barrel is offering their customers an enhanced curbside pickup experience leveraging Glympse's technology nationwide. The Glympse communications platform delivers a modern customer experience by significantly reducing calls to the store and minimizing customer wait times by providing proactive communication to both customers and store employees. The service will notify customers when their order is ready, give critical pickup instructions, and allow them to share their ETA and arrival status so the store can bring products to the customer the instant they arrive. The solution facilitates proactive engagement between the customers and store associates by adding real-time visibility, alerts, and two-way communication at critical moments during the curbside pick-up process. The solution includes a mobile app and kiosk for store associates providing visibility and alerts that allow them to proactively serve the customer, work more efficiently, and ultimately reduce operational costs.

"Crate and Barrel has always been committed to providing personalized customer experiences," said Sarah Casalan-Bittle, VP Stores, Crate and Barrel. "Partnering with Glympse has allowed us to maintain that commitment to our customers by providing timely notifications and clear visibility into deliveries that help re-define the modem shopping experience."

Glympe and Crate and Barrel Delivery

Since May 2020, Glympse has also been enhancing Crate and Barrel's home delivery with omni-channel visibility providing customers with insights into where their order is and when their delivery will arrive. On the day of delivery, the customer receives notifications and updates in real-time throughout the day with the ETA and live location of the driver once en route to the customer's home. Further elevating the customer experience includes methods to communicate with the driver and leave feedback, both in real-time. This means customer items are delivered the first time—preventing missed or rescheduled deliveries—while greatly reducing the amount of inbound calls to customer care.

"Crate and Barrel understands that customer experience is the key differentiator in this economy," said Chris Ruff, CEO, and president of Glympse. "We are thrilled to be providing added visibility to their curbside program so they can provide next-level customer service."

Crate and Barrel and CB2 offer location tracking of deliveries in the US and Canada.

About Crate and Barrel

Crate and Barrel is an industry-leading home furnishings specialty retailer, known for exclusive designs, timeless style and superb customer service. In 1962, working directly with European ateliers and factories, Crate and Barrel was among the first to introduce affordable household goods and contemporary home décor to American consumers. Today, the brand's essence has translated perfectly to the omnichannel era. In addition to a direct marketing division that services more than 90 countries, Crate and Barrel operates 94 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as international franchise locations around the globe. More than 100MM customers visit the company's website each year, shopping online and via the mobile app. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

About Glympse

To businesses offering day-of-service solutions, Glympse is the only communications platform that facilitates and delivers proactive customer engagement which lowers operational costs. That's because Glympse facilitates communication between the right people at the right time when it matters most. Our unique platform is easy to implement, secure, intelligent, and scalable. For more information, please visit Glympse.com .

