Crave Better Foods Acquires Solero Organic Fruit Bars

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Better Foods, LLC, makers of Chipwich ice cream cookie sandwiches, is pleased to announce the merger of the SOLERO organic fruit bar business from Iris Brands, LLC into its operations. The merged businesses will operate out of Crave Better Foods' home base of Connecticut. The transaction will create a partnership between Crave Better Foods and Josh Hochschuler and Steve Gill, the founders of Iris Brands and Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto. The terms of the combination are not being disclosed.

Crave Better Foods, LLC

After their highly successful Talenti business was sold, Josh Hochschuler and Steve Gill launched SOLERO in 2017. With carefully sourced ingredients and unique, innovative flavors, SOLERO offered a new, 100% organic experience for all frozen fruit bar lovers nationwide. SOLERO quickly became a leading fruit bar brand. In addition, Iris continued to innovate with frozen fruit pops and cream bars.

"We are delighted to add the Solero business to our growing company," said David Clarke, CEO of Crave Better Foods. "When we started Crave and relaunched Chipwich, our premise was there would always be consumer demand for strong brands made with elevated ingredients. Solero is a perfect example. Josh and Steve have built a business based on that same principle with products unique to the frozen novelty business. We are thrilled to be able to market Solero and Chipwich side by side, and in partnership with Josh & Steve, we will leverage our innovative plans for the future. This combination will bring scale and enhanced opportunities in the frozen novelty space."

"It is with great enthusiasm and optimism that we now become part of the Crave Better Foods Family," said Josh Hochschuler, founder of Iris Brands. "Solero is a young, innovative organic fruit bar brand that will now benefit from a great deal of synergies with a classic, the Original Chipwich. We look forward to joining forces and providing consumers with a best-in-class, delicious frozen treat."

For more information contact: David Clarke - [email protected]

Related Images

solero-pr-logo-shot.jpg

Solero PR Logo Shot

SOURCE Crave Better Foods, LLC