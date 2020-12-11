Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to Open in Canton Michigan

CANTON, Mich., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs in BBQ remains to be one of the fastest growing hot dog and BBQ franchises in the US. Crave is known for its delicious pulled chicken, pulled pork and smoked brisket, not to mention the grilled all beef hot dogs. There is an array of toppings to choose from and the sides are endless. There are some fun dishes such as BBQ Tacos, Mac N' Brisket sandwiches, Loaded Tater Tots and more.

Crave has a unique and fun interior that is both inviting and pleasing to the eye. It has a modern rustic look and includes a beer wall with anywhere from 18-32 tap. The taps include local craft beer options as well as wine and cider. There can also be liquor on tap too! There's tons to do for kids like cornhole, or giant connect four games, and kids eat free on Wednesdays! Many of the locations feature patios and some have drive thrus. Crave also has an app for iOS and android that allows customers to order ahead, get curbside pickup, delivery, loyalty points and free food. Also find out about our local promotions and more.

Crave has recently singed Darrell Old's and Brad Fuch's to the Crave Family. The pair come with years of food and business experience. "We are excited to partner with Darrell and Brad. They share the passion for Crave that we do and bring both business and food knowledge to the table. They are a perfect fit for the Crave Family." Says Crave Corporate. Darrell and Brad are currently searching for real estate in the Canton Michigan area and look forward to having a store open in Spring of 2021.

Crave currently has 22 locations open or planned to open mid 2021 across the US. The brand was founded in 2018 by husband and wife team Salvatore and Samantha Rincione. They plan to have 100+ units open within the next 3 years and about 20 trucks on the road.

For more information on becoming a part of the Crave family please email [email protected] or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com

