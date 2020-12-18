Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to open in Monroe NC!

MONROE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing hot dog and BBQ chains across America.

The unique menu that features so classic American favorites is a big draw for both customers and franchisees alike. You will find all beef grilled hot dogs, that can be topped anyway you like. The brand features 20+ toppings that can be added. Everything from chili, cheese, sport peppers and pimento cheese. You will also see brats, as well as hot and sweet sausages. "Customers love to create their own but also love some of the all-time classics, like Chicago dogs or a chili with cheese." Crave corporate says. Many fun twists on the BBQ dishes that make Crave unique are the BBQ tacos, trifecta sliders, which contain 3 BBQ meats, and more. There is a menu for appetizers under five dollars which is very popular for those game days! There are TV's throughout the restaurant so customers can enjoy sports games and more.

Crave also hosts many local events such as fundraisers, cornhole, trivia nights and tap takeovers. There is truly something for everyone at the family friendly establishment. With Crave you can download their app for android or iOS to order ahead, curbside pickup, delivery, and earn loyalty points and rewards. Also, be kept up to date with their latest menu items and events!

Crave has locations throughout the United States and has big expansion plans for the brands future. This past week Crave welcomes TJ Joyner into the Crave family. TJ is currently a health care worker and enjoys providing to others. TJ has an education and past in the food and restaurant industry. When TJ came across Crave and started the research, it was clear it was something that TJ had to be a part of.

TJ will be opening a location in Monroe NC and will be the 4th Crave location to hit the North Carolina market.

Currently Crave has locations in 12 states and expects to have over 100+ units open in the next 3 years as well as 20 trucks on the road. Founders Samantha and Sal Rincione are excited to welcome TJ and have a location in the Monroe NC market.

To be a part of the Crave family email [email protected] or visit www.iwantcrave.com

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

Related Links

https://iwantcrave.com/

