Crave Interactive Expands Its U.S. Client Base with the Installation of Its Award-Winning In-Room Tablets in the World-Renowned Osthoff Resort

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Interactive , the world leading developer of cloud-based digital guest service solutions for hotels, today announced the installation of its award-winning in-room tablets in the luxurious Osthoff Resort on Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The premier AAA Four Diamond resort has installed Crave's 8" T-Mini in-room tablets and charging docks in all of its 145 guest rooms and suites. The tablets serve as an all-in-one digital directory, as well as the in-room alarm clock and ordering solution for all the hotel's amenities including in-room dining, housekeeping, spa services, and dining reservations at its multiple restaurants.

The one-touch tablets also provide The Osthoff Resort the new and unique ability to instantly send messages to any room or group of rooms, including wedding parties as well as retreat and conference guests, adding a modern touch to its already wonderful guest experience.

"We are excited to be able to partner with The Osthoff Resort to help deliver an elevated level of service to their guests," remarked Tim Butterworth, Chief Commercial Officer for Crave, "We understand the importance of being able to help hotels drive higher revenues and be more efficient, while still being able to deliver a high standard of service, and our in-room tablets will prove to do both for The Osthoff Resort."

In addition to all the hotel's amenities available via the Crave tablet, the digital directory provides guests instant access to an array of activities available on property and surrounding area of Elkhart Lake.

About Crave Interactive:

Crave Interactive is a leading developer of Digital Guest Experience solutions for hotels. Crave's cloud-based platform allows hotels to delight their guests via every digital channel; in-room tablets, guest-owned devices, kiosks, and existing hotel brand Apps.

Crave's platform supports a full range of guest services in multiple languages, including digital directory, F&B ordering, concierge and local area guides, spa services, smart room controls, communications, games, and entertainment.

Crave is widely recognized as the world's leading in-room tablet vendor, with client hotels worldwide from 40 to 4,000 rooms. Over 100 million hotel guest interactions with Crave solutions occur each year, providing Crave and its hotel clients with insight into the individual and collective requirements of guests.

Crave is headquartered in the UK with offices across the world and is part of the True Corporation plc (Thailand) group of companies. Contact: info@crave-emenu.com

Web: http://www.crave-emenu.com/

Video: bit.ly/craveoverview

About The Osthoff Resort:

The Osthoff Resort, considered a landmark in Wisconsin tourism, is known for its lakeshore setting on crystal clear Elkhart Lake, spacious suites, award-winning Aspira Spa, and an impressive collection of amenities that include three restaurants, a cooking school, gift boutiques, indoor and outdoor pools and elegant ballrooms and meeting venues. It is located just one hour north of Milwaukee, less than two hours from Madison and approximately three hours from Chicago. In 2018, The Osthoff Resort earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" as one of the "Top Resorts in Texas & the Midwest" and Aspira Spa earned top accolades as #2 Spa in America by spa and wellness website Spas of America and "Best Solo Getaway" by Organic Spa Magazine.

For additional information about The Osthoff Resort:

Visit Online: www.osthoff.com

Phone: 844.566.4392

Follow the Osthoff on: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Crave Interactive Ltd

