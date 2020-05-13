Crave upgrades food delivery

BOISE, Idaho, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Delivery, a new entrant to the food scene, announced today the launch of our unique delivery concept. Aimed at elevating expectations in this space, Crave is a vertically-integrated platform that combines the best of remote kitchens, proprietary technology interface, and employee delivery team. Our goal is to provide a high quality solution that meets the demands of award-winning chefs as well as food lovers seeking in-home dining quality that's on par with restaurant dining. Crave intends to fundamentally change the way food delivery operates. By partnering with 16 celebrated chefs and restaurateurs in shared kitchens, tailoring menus for delivery, and managing it all through proprietary technology, Crave is able to vastly improve the way customers experience in-home dining.

As food delivery apps and remote kitchens with hundreds of restaurants continue their rapid expansion throughout dense urban cores, Crave has followed the data and been focused on building the platform necessary to take proven restaurants and chefs into the fastest growing regions - places where urban customers are relocating to raise families, work remotely, and build businesses in growing cities. Our markets target customers who have high expectations for quality delivery and take out options that until now, haven't existed. Crave is launching a limited dinner-only service June 1st in Boise, Idaho before expanding nationally to over 50 of the nation's top trending cities in the next three years.

Crave's platform is a game-changer for high caliber restaurants. With food delivery apps and remote kitchens proving not to be a viable option for higher quality restaurants, the Crave team has brought to life a solution that looks through the lens of the restaurants. Other food delivery companies form a barrier between the restaurant and the consumer, creating a disconnect that often leaves both groups dissatisfied. Crave and its restaurant partners work in concert to ensure that the chefs who are creating the food stay connected with the customers who are enjoying it.

Our partners have received widespread acclaim from the James Beard Foundation to Travel & Leisure to Food & Wine and will initially feature Ethan Stowell's [email protected], Scott Crawford's Crawford Cookshop, Seattle's iconic Elliott's Oyster House, and a revival of SF favorite, Betelnut. Additional partners will be announced throughout the summer as we head toward the launch of our 16-kitchen flagship facility this Fall and our national expansion in subsequent months. Learn more at cravedelivery.com.

