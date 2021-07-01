Crayhill Capital Management Appoints Industry Veterans to Lead Newly-Established Renewables Division

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayhill Capital Management LP, a New York-based private credit manager and asset-based investor with a strong focus on renewable energy investments, announced today the appointments of Erick Bauman and Ben Snydacker as Managing Directors of a newly-formed affiliate, Crayhill Renewables LLC, based in Nashville, TN.

Crayhill Renewables will supplement Crayhill Capital Management's existing credit strategies by focusing on investing in and developing a broad range of renewable energy assets with an initial concentration in solar and battery storage. Mr. Bauman and Mr. Snydacker will partner with regional developers to finance, assist in development and acquire uncontracted early- to mid-stage assets through a co-development model that provides development expertise and capital, project finance, transaction structuring, and offtake advisory to under-capitalized developers.

"Ben and Erick have the extensive experience and unique strengths to quickly scale Crayhill's newly launched initiative in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. Their transactional experience and structuring creativity are fundamental to the flexible financing platform we are building at Crayhill Renewables," stated Carlos Mendez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Crayhill Capital Management.

"Crayhill Renewables' focus on acquiring assets coupled with Crayhill's existing asset-based private credit approach allows us to provide a full suite of financing products and co-development services that we believe to be unique in the current market. Our flexibility will allow us to provide innovative financial solutions and lend a level of execution certainty to the development community that has not existed before. More importantly, we will be able to help regional project developers grow, as well as extend a helping hand to deal teams at larger, established developers that are looking to spin out," added Mr. Bauman.

Mr. Snydacker and Mr. Bauman each bring over a decade of renewable energy finance and development experience to Crayhill Renewables. Prior to joining Crayhill Renewables, both were senior members of Silicon Ranch, Royal Dutch Shell's U.S. solar platform where Mr. Snydacker led project financial structuring and Mr. Bauman oversaw development within PJM and M&A efforts across North America.

Erick and Ben will be joined by former colleague, Hugh Tillett, who will serve as a Senior Associate of Development. Mr. Tillett was an integral part of the M&A deal team at Silicon Ranch and, prior to that, was a senior project developer at Cypress Creek Renewables.

About Crayhill Capital Management

Crayhill Capital Management LP is a New York-based alternative asset management firm that specializes in asset-based investment opportunities. The firm was launched in August 2015 and is registered with the U.S. SEC as an investment adviser. Crayhill strives to deliver capital solutions through tailored financing structures. Its asset-based investment strategies draw on deep sector expertise and relationships throughout the structured finance and specialty finance markets. For more information please visit www.crayhill.com or email [email protected].

