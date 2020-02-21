Crayola Introduces New Scribble Scrubbie Pets, Glitter Dots Kits And STEAM Lineup To Inspire Limitless Creative Play

"This holiday, Crayola will fuel creativity with innovation from our most sought-after toys and foster a love of learning and play with the new STEAM inspired science kits," said Rich Wuerthele President and Chief Executive Officer, Crayola LLC. "Scribble Scrubbie Pets flew off the shelves in 2019, and the 2020 line up gives kids more of what they love from the original products – while also providing new aspects of imaginative play within more environments. The Crayola STEAM Science Kits will bring science into the home through colorful and fun experiences."

2020 Key Product Offerings:

Scribble Scrubbie Pets, with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, are truly loved around the world. Currently, there are 34 adorable pets, 7 playsets and a colorful and engaging digital app. The evolution of the line now gives kids two additional playsets for kids to color and clean their pets.

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Grooming Truck: Includes a real working vehicle that emulates the look and feel of a real pets grooming truck and features a kid-powered spray pump that makes washing pets easy and fun. The playset doubles as a storage solution that's easy to pack up and store for later use. Recommended for children 3+ with a suggested retail price of $19.99 .

Includes a real working vehicle that emulates the look and feel of a real pets grooming truck and features a kid-powered spray pump that makes washing pets easy and fun. The playset doubles as a storage solution that's easy to pack up and store for later use. Recommended for children 3+ with a suggested retail price of . Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Tattoo Shop: Kids can tattoo their adorable pets with Ultra-Clean washable stamper markers. Just place pets in the rotating tattoo chair and stamp away! When it's time for a new look, simply place them in the included tub and clean to tattoo all over again. Recommended for children 3+ with a suggested retail price of $14.99 .

STEAM learning has become a huge trend in advancing kids' real-world education and creative skills. Crayola STEAM Science kits are not only educational but fun and teach kids about science through three different themes – space, liquid and wicking paper flowers.

Crayola Space Science Kit: Kids can learn about planets, stars, eclipses and meteors as they create full-scale solar systems of their own . The 20 different experiments are ready-to-go from the box, include a full-color instruction guide and are compatible with common household items. Recommended for children 7+ with a suggested retail price of $19.99 .

Kids can learn about planets, stars, eclipses and meteors as they create full-scale solar systems of their own The 20 different experiments are ready-to-go from the box, include a full-color instruction guide and are compatible with common household items. Recommended for children 7+ with a suggested retail price of . Crayola Liquid Science Kit: With 20 different water-based experiments ready-to-go from the box and a full-color instruction guide, kids will experience the wet and colorful world of liquids. The experiments are compatible with common household items. Recommended for children 7+ with a suggested retail price of $19.99 .

With 20 different water-based experiments ready-to-go from the box and a full-color instruction guide, kids will experience the wet and colorful world of liquids. The experiments are compatible with common household items. Recommended for children 7+ with a suggested retail price of . Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit: Provides an easy hands-on way to teach kids about the science of water "wicking" as they create up to 12 colorful paper flowers. The re-wicking flowers and ink additions help kids experiment and learn about color mixing while creating multiple designs. Recommended for children 7+ with a suggested retail price of $19.99 .

Glitter Dots have revolutionized glitter play by delivering all the sparkle without the mess, making them the perfect solution for both moms and kids.

Crayola Glitter Dots Surprise Box: Add a little sparkle and magical mystery to playtime! Inside, kids will find four sparkle signs and a mystery keychain to decorate with Glitter Dots. The box also includes six mini markers, a crafting tool and four metallic strings to encourage creative expression. Glitter Dots will be available in single serve packs and creative activity kits that enable kids to create new sparkling keychains and charms. Recommended for children 5+ with a suggested retail price of $4.99 for single serve packs to $14.99 for kits.

Additional 2020 Product Offerings

As the DIY maker culture trend continues in popularity with adults, the Crayola Maker Series invites kids to get in on the movement by creating their own DIY custom art materials.

Crayola Eraser Maker : Includes 20 custom erasers with six different shapes to fit on standard #2 pencils. The eraser color compound requires no heat to dry. Recommended for children 8+ with a suggested retail price of $19.99 .

: Includes 20 custom erasers with six different shapes to fit on standard #2 pencils. The eraser color compound requires no heat to dry. Recommended for children 8+ with a suggested retail price of . Crayola Paper Maker: Creates up to 20 colorful sheets of custom 5"x 8" inch paper that are perfect for making cards, décor or notes. Including 3 ink colors, paper can be colored before or after pressing. Recommended for children 8+ with a suggested retail price of $19.99 .

Creates up to 20 colorful sheets of custom 5"x 8" inch paper that are perfect for making cards, décor or notes. Including 3 ink colors, paper can be colored before or after pressing. Recommended for children 8+ with a suggested retail price of . Crayola Marker Maker : The return of a fan favorite. Produces up to 16 Crayola markers in virtually any color imaginable with a kit that folds up for easy storage. Recommended for children 8+ with a suggested retail price of $19.99 .

