Crazy 8 "ReinDEALS": Build-A-Bear Workshop® Kicks Off December With 8 Days Of Deals, Including $8 Furry Friends

In addition to $8 furry friends, Build-A-Bear® is also offering $8 off select furry friends throughout the eight-day period. Details and exclusions are available at buildabear.com/events .

In addition, for every furry friend purchased in Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and at buildabear.com from Nov. 29 through Dec. 4, one teddy bear will be donated to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and given to a child in need—up to 20,000 bears. Shoppers who purchase a furry friend in stores during this timeframe will also receive an "I Donated" sticker.

To help even more children have a merry Christmas, from Nov. 29 through Dec. 9, Guests can donate new, unwrapped toys to Toys for Tots at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores or make a donation at checkout to benefit Toys for Tots, both in stores and online, from Nov. 29 through Dec. 26. More information on Build-A-Bear Charitable Giving initiatives is available at buildabear.com/giving.

Throughout the holiday season, families are invited to make wishes, new Christmas traditions and personalized furry friends at Build-A-Bear Workshop as they shop for the perfect holiday gifts all season long. At store locations across the country, Guests can sign the "Nice List," participate in a Wishes Scavenger Hunt, take shareable photos with Build-A-Bear's beloved mascot, Bearemy®, and enter to win their Build-A-Bear Wish List! More details on holiday fun and gifts for everyone on the Nice List are available on the Build-A-Bear Press Room.

Fans can follow Build-A-Bear on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram to keep up with the latest events, promotions and brand news.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear® is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 400 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. Buildabear.com is the online destination for unique furry-friend gifts, featuring The-Bear-Builder™, a shopping configurator that helps create customized gift options. In 2018, Build-A-Bear was named to the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th year in a row. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $357.9 million in fiscal 2017.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

Related Links

https://www.buildabear.com

