Crazy Aaron's Now Available At Costco Wholesale Stores Making It Easy and Convenient to Find It Just About Anywhere

Crazy Aaron's Adds Costco Wholesale Stores To Its Impressive Retail Lineup Including Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble and Thousands of Specialty Toy Stores

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crazy Aaron's, the US-based manufacturer and creator of the award-winning Thinking Putty® and Land of Dough®, is now available at Costco Wholesale locations, making it more readily available than ever before. The retail giant is part of an impressive list of retailers which carry Thinking Putty including Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble as well as thousands of specialty toy stores nationwide. Only at Costco and just ahead of the holiday season, fans of the brand can now purchase the exclusive Crazy Aaron's Putty Discovery Kit™ and Hide Inside!® Design Studio for just $20 each.

The move into Costco Wholesale stores comes off the heels of a successful launch this summer at Walmart stores and Walmart.com as well as Target.com with its Land of Dough collection. Founder and Executive Chairman Aaron Muderick says, "As demand for our products continues to increase, we've made it our goal to expand our retail presence both online and in-store. Costco is an exceptional collaboration, and we are happy to add them to our growing list of retail partners."

Thinking Putty® is a high-quality, silicone-based putty that is safe, non-toxic and will never dry out. The new Crazy Aaron's Putty Discovery Kit™, now available exclusively at Costco Wholesale stores, includes four Thinking Putty tins, three pattern rollers, one Glow Charger® (battery included), one magnet and a 24-page activity book with 50 activities. The Hide Inside!® Design Studio, also available at Costco Wholesale stores, includes a half pound of Thinking Putty, 12 pre-mixed packs of Hide Inside!® pieces, six colored pencils, and three tins for storing putty creations. A perfect gift for the holidays, each kit is recommended for ages eight and up and retails for $20. Muderick adds, "Our new Costco kits are packed with so much value-added fun, we can't wait for our fans to try it out."

In addition to being a fun toy for kids, Thinking Putty is perfect for people of all ages combatting stress and anxiety, as it provides a fun, tactile sensory experience that can help to ease anxiety, and even shift mood. All Crazy Aaron's products are made in the USA, on Main Street in Norristown, PA.

