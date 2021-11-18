Crazy Paving Ideas to Inspire a Landscaping Makeover, According to Experts

The latest landscaping trends are shifting away from structured, particularly manicured styles and are leaning into whimsical, less organised features. The best way to achieve this style, say Edwards Slate and Stone, is with crazy paving. Crazy paving is a style of paving in which the stores are cut into irregular shapes and sizes and then laid out like a mosaic. This results in a beautiful, organic look.

Crazy pavers are available in a range of colours, sizes and patterns; it is an extremely versatile paving option. Experts report mid-century modern homes utilise crazy paving more than other styles of home to bring out the retro charm and quirky nature of the mid-century design style. However, because of its adaptability and functional nature, crazy paving is well suited for most any design style, says Edwards Slate and Stone.

Choosing the best type of stone for crazy paving is the key to achieving the perfect look. Crazy paving is available in a variety of materials: bluestone, sandstone, limestone, slate and split-stone. Edwards Slate and Stone highly recommends bluestone for areas like paths and entertainment spaces as bluestone is the most durable stone and can withstand high amounts of foot traffic.

Crazy paving can elevate any area and inject new life into gardens and patios. As experts in crazy paving and bluestone pavers Melbourne wide, Edwards Slate and Stone is here to help, no matter the project.

