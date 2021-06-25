CrazyCap Is the First UV LED Water Bottle to Be NSF/ANSI 55 Certified

MIAMI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive testing process, CrazyCap has been certified by NSF International, making it the first UV water bottle to receive the NSF/ANSI 55 certification for ultraviolet water treatment systems.

CrazyCap was NSF 55 certified through rigorous testing by the water safety industry experts at NSF International. This certification proves that the UV-C technology in the CrazyCap is effective against killing bacteria, viruses and microorganisms in your drinking water.

Image showing the smart electronics built-in with UV LED in the cap to purify your tap water.

"We are delighted to have this prestigious certification that ensures trust in the products we distribute. We stand behind our powerful science and advanced technology, and our mission continues to help the world have access to clean water," says CEO and Founder, Rakesh Guduru, Ph.D., regarding the accomplishment.

NSF International protocols have established requirements for the safety and performance of water filters and purifiers since no federal regulations exist. Obtaining a certification from NSF International indicates that CrazyCap meets the voluntary national standards for ultraviolet treatment systems to kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms in drinking water.

Purifying water with CrazyCap's UV-C LED technology eliminates the need for single-use plastic water bottles and disposable filters. The deep UV light also self-cleanses the inside of the bottle, and CrazyCap is rechargeable and lasts up to 7 days on a single charge.

By providing safe drinking water through its UV-C water bottle cap, CrazyCap is working to improve access to clean water for both urban and outdoor communities. CrazyCap is also committed to reducing environmental waste and encourages people to buy just the cap as a replacement, instead of the complete bottle, if they already own a similar bottle. The cap is compatible with a wide variety of bottle brands on the market such as S'well, Mira, Chilly's, Simple Modern, etc. (A complete list of compatible brands can be found at www.thecrazycap.com.)

About CrazyCap: CrazyCap is a technology startup that changes the entire life cycle of water. Our flagship product is a rechargeable, screw-on cap that features an embedded, deep UV LED that destroys microorganisms and pathogens, turning water from untrusted sources into drinkable/potable goodness.

CrazyCap was born from the idea that you shouldn't need harsh chemicals or heavy replaceable filters to drink clean water. Our main goal is to reduce single-use plastic water bottles while providing water that is safe to drink. We offer a 30-day risk-free trial, along with a lifetime warranty.

