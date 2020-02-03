CrazyCap Wins Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award

CrazyCap received the Innovation Award for its water bottle with a cap that features Deep UV LED light sterilization technology which kills up to 99.999% of bacteria and viruses in water, eliminating the need for plastic water bottles and disposable filters. The Deep UV light also self-cleans the inside of the bottle, and CrazyCap is rechargeable and lasts up to 7 days on a single charge.

"We sincerely thank Outdoor Retailer for recognizing our efforts in providing an on-the-go solution to the problem of clean water for all without depending on chemicals, heavy filters, or single-use plastic," said Rakesh Guduru, CEO of CrazyCap.

Through its bottle, CrazyCap is providing easy access to clean water for both urban and outdoor communities. CrazyCap is committed to reducing industrial waste and encourages people to buy just the cap as a replacement instead of the complete bottle if they already own a similar bottle. It is compatible with a wide variety of the bottle brands, such as S'well, Mira, Chilly's, Simple Modern, etc. (A complete list of compatible brands can be found at www.thecrazycap.com .)

Out of 174 brands competing for the Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award, 30 finalists were selected. A panel of 19 industry experts then judged the finalists and chose 15 winners, including CrazyCap. As Larry Harrison, Outdoor Retailer brand development director, said to The Daily, "We only handed out 15 awards, so it was super competitive. The margins separating everyone were razor sharp."

CrazyCap was also named the Best in Media Preview winner at the start of the Outdoor + Snow Show.

About CrazyCap: CrazyCap is a technology startup that changes the entire life cycle of water — purification, bottling, and intake tracking. Our flagship product is a rechargeable, screw-on cap that fits popular consumer water bottles. It features an embedded, Deep UV LED which destroys microorganisms and pathogens, turning virtually any water source (free of debris and particulate matter) into drinkable/potable goodness.

CrazyCap was born from the idea that you shouldn't need harsh chemicals or heavy replaceable filters to drink clean water. Our primary goal is to reduce the use of plastic water bottles as well as cut down on the use of disposable filters while still providing water that is safe to drink. Our secondary goal is to reduce industrial waste by encouraging people to use the cap as a replacement rather than buying a new bottle.

