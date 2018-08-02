CRB Appoints Bart Schubert to Chief Strategy Officer

"I couldn't be more excited to announce that Bart has decided to rejoin CRB," Ryan Schroeder, president of CRB, said. "In this new role, Bart will align the key functions of strategy, business development and organizational effectiveness with our growth and innovation platforms to drive both progress and results."

Schubert is equally excited to join CRB. "I've always had a special place in my heart for CRB," he said. "After having worked with two other engineering and construction firms and watching CRB's growing success, it became apparent that the culture at CRB is truly special."

Schubert has a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri.

