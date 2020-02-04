CRB welcomes Life Sciences Technologist Carmine Stropoli, PE

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB is pleased to announce that Carmine Stropoli has joined the organization as Life Sciences Technologist.

Stropoli has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical engineering field. Based in CRB's Philadelphia office, he will help CRB evaluate and determine appropriate pharmaceutical process technologies for client design-build projects. Among his other key responsibilities, Stropoli will identify and implement designs for process optimizations, including new applications for robotics in pharma facilities, and lead or support the determination and arrangement of GMP compliant facility operations in existing and new facilities.

"We are so excited to bring a world class talent like Carmine onboard. His diverse expertise strengthens our team and provides us with more opportunities to support our clients," said Pete Matson, CRB Core Team Leader.

Stropoli is a specialist at developing, coordinating and directing pharmaceutical process designs for aseptic fill/finish, oral solid dosage manufacturing and packaging operations and facilities from conceptual through detailed design engineering phases. He offers diverse engineering and operations experience developing and directing the design of GMP compliant fill/finish, Oral Solid Dosages packaging and material handling operations involving the specification of appropriate technologies, arrangement of the functional and support unit operations, directing core Life Sciences teams and performing due diligence and the selection of vendors.

Stropoli's design experience includes aseptic filling, barrier isolation and restricted access barrier systems, components preparation operations, lyophilization, dispensing, blending, wet/dry/extrusion granulation, compression, encapsulation and coating, blister and bottle packaging, IBC technology, containment technology, material handling and warehousing.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to work for a great and respected competitor after all these years," Stropoli said. "I look forward to working with our teams and helping CRB forward its reputation for excellence."

Before joining CRB, Stropoli served as Director, Life Science Technologies, for Exyte in Boston, Mass. In that role, Stropoli completed a variety of projects in the following areas: aseptic filling and finishing operations and facilities; oral solid dosage operations and facilities; existing facility upgrades and improvements; technology transfer from R&D to commercial production; and alternative technologies assessments and evaluations.

