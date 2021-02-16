CRC Ownership Unveils Major Corporate Restructuring

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Timothy Jeffries, and his wife, Mary Frances Jeffries, co-owners of ChemResearch Company, Inc., unveiled their 2021 plan designed to significantly improve company culture, better compensate employees, increase talent retention, pro-actively engage customers, expand services, elevate quality assurance, and ensure company safety.

Mr. Jeffries, who also serves as Chairman and CEO, stated, "CRC has possessed the privilege and responsibility of serving the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) vertical market critical to Arizona's economy and our country's mobility and defense since 1954. Richard Burge, majority owner of CRC for over 20 years, invited me to serve as his Board Chairman in 2008. Richard and I became the best of friends, and when he passed away from ALS on August 25, 2014, my heart was broken. This major corporate restructuring was executed with this deeply personal commitment in mind: I will not fail my brother. With the strong support of our independent directors of the company board, we have already developed a vigorous 90-day-plan to elevate successes for our hard-working employees, our valued customers in all vertical markets, and our local community."

Effective January 2021, CRC has a new company President, Clark Collier, who will also serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Josh Whitney, who will also serve as Vice President, and the company's first ever Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), Lindsay Kough, who will also serve as Executive Vice President.

To further enhance corporate transformation and company culture, Art Cortez and Tony Bouie, two accomplished CRC leaders, were promoted to the vice presidents of their respective company functional areas.

Jeffries shared, "The new CRC executive leadership is off to an extraordinary start. I've been blessed to build numerous high performing teams during my career, but in due time, this could prove to be the best I've ever built."

Amidst the restructuring, CRC's people and customers continue to be the measure of all successes. Quality Assurance (QA) is currently receiving significant focus with the company commitment that major improvements will be made. Safety is paramount, and a new investment plan will ensure it.

Mrs. Jeffries shared, "Despite the challenges and poignancy of some recent changes, Tim and I love our new team. We are certain sustainable success will be achieved. We are passionate about the cultural imperative and transformative blessings of our commitment to 'People First, People Always.' We will do everything possible, including additional and significant financial investments in our company, to maximize the bright future ahead."

Founded in 1954, CRC Surface Technologies is an AS9100 and NADCAP certified, ITAR registered single-source metal finishing service provider for the aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, electronics, and heavy equipment industries. The multi-shift 65,000 square foot processing facility is the largest special processing facility in Arizona and offers over 33 plating and chemical processing services. CRC's regional and national customers include BAE Systems, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Bombardier Aerospace, General Electric, Goodrich, Hamilton Sundstrand, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Parker Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Spirit AeroSystems, and Space X.

SOURCE CRC Surface Technologies

