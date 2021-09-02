CRE Financial Firm Announces Exclusive Risk Mitigation Product

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovator in the industry, Axylyum is a market creator and leader in providing portfolio-wide secure engagement options to Retail and Wholesale Lenders that allow for an immediate repurchase of Lenders' defaulted loans. Through their exclusive product, AXY Wrap™, Axylyum offers a secure guarantee on the performance of asset-based non-owner-occupied loans through portfolio-wide engagement pricing.

The firm was established by founder and CEO Serge Petroff and partners with one goal in mind—to disrupt the distressed mortgage-backed asset space.

"Axylyum and AXY WrapTM were established to unify capital, servicing and litigation under one roof. By doing so, we are able to align our client's goals, interests and execution across multiple asset classes. The partners at Axylyum designed a product that truly changes the market. We had the foresight to recognize challenges in the private/hard money lending industry. The brilliance behind our product is that it eliminates multiple layers of risk, specifically the risk of default," explains Petroff.

In anticipation of the launch of AXY Wrap™, the firm recently appointed industry veteran Bryce Malone as managing director. With over 25 years of experience in the mortgage and finance industries, Malone comes to Axylyum as their own "market catalyst" tasked with growing their professional client base and operations.

"I haven't been this energized about a company since 1995. We are building a phenomenal business that offers so much more than revenue and dividends to the stockholders," Malone says. "We are in a great position to give our clients a significant opportunity for growth while limiting loan losses. I am positive that we are going to shake up the industry."

Axylyum's exclusive product, Axy Wrap™ allows middle markets to increase lending facilities by eliminating default risk. By doing so, lenders are then enabled to focus on larger credit lines for borrowers—assuring more profit and future financial transactions. By transferring risk of default from the lender, Axylyum decreases litigation exposure ultimately decreasing servicings' increased expenses, carrying costs, and property disposition time.

Axylyum Charter focuses on acquisition of defaulted asset backed non-owner-occupied loans through portfolio wide engagement guarantees to non-traditional lenders. The goal of the organization is to disrupt the distressed mortgage-backed asset space by executing their litigation-driven equity capture position in high value markets.

