CRE PRO COURSE Lifts Veil to Earning $500,000 Yearly with 'On Demand' Commercial Real Estate Program.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE PRO Course, a "share-all" new online real estate course, is lifting the veil of secrecy on a lucrative career that even residential brokers know little about -- commercial real estate brokerage. "The truth is that commercial real estate agents are often reluctant, or too busy, to share their secrets with newcomers," said Zach Roesinger, who along with Dan Lewkowicz, founded the CRE PRO Course. "As a result, a surprisingly small number of CRE agents account for the majority of commercial real estate business nationwide."

CRE PRO Course

By contrast, there are 1.3 million residential real estate agents competing for about one million homes, down 26 percent from the year before. "While only 50,000 commercial real estate agents produce 400-billion dollars in sales volume each year," said Roesinger. "Clearly, there's more than enough CRE business to go around. We created CRE PRO Course to give our members the 'insider' tools, techniques, and access to a virtual community, including LinkedIn Exclusive Membership Groups, to transition smoothly into a career in commercial real estate and start enjoying more freedom and earning potential."

According to Lewkowicz, commercial real estate agents earn an average of $500,000 annually after five years. "While only a real estate license is required, without knowing the complexities involved, most new CRE agents waste years of earning potential," he said. "CRE PRO Course is unlike any other commercial real estate online academy program. We hold nothing back! Every secret we've learned over 25 years is in one, easy-to-follow, timely and systematic Commercial Real Estate Course. Our goal is to provide CRE PRO members with the tools they need to earn $500,000 after just a couple of years, instead of five."

Lewkowicz believes now is an ideal time for real estate agents to transition into commercial real estate brokerage. "Not only are more investors piling capital into commercial investments, but CRE is one of the few asset classes that has remained stable in value and appreciated even during turbulent economic times," he said. "CRE PRO Course is perfect for agents who are tired of cold calling, working weekends, open houses and shrinking commissions."

He adds that CRE PRO Course was also designed for CRE brokerage houses without formal training programs. "Typically, new CRE agents are thrown into the deep-end unprepared because everybody is either too busy or unwilling to mentor them. CRE PRO Course offers owners an on-demand, 'turnkey' solution for properly training and mentoring new agents."

CRE PRO's Roesinger and Lewkowicz add that becoming a CRE agent is also about freedom. "You can make your own hours, work anywhere and market your services nationwide. Best of all, there's more time for family, friends, and vacations. And making around $500,000 a year isn't too shabby, either."

If you're interested in CRE PRO Course and a new career in commercial real estate, go to www.creprocourse.com.

