Creality 3DPrintMill - The Affordable Belt 3D Printer

3DPrintMill will be affordable with roughly 1/10 of our competitor's price. In addition, people can save up to 50% if they purchase from the Kickstarter platform. It will not be available elsewhere until Creality's Kickstarter campaign has fulfilled all the backer's orders.

Features of 3DPrintMill

45° angled hotend which allows longer prints than ever. Maximum build length is no longer a barrier. The hot end is also adjustable to 15°, 25° and 35° throught accessories.

Conveyor belt which will synergize with the 45° angled hotend to deliver endless printing. The printed model will eventually roll off the belt. Users can leave the printer unattended until it finishes printing. All the prints can be retrieved from the collection area at the end.

32 bit silent motherboard to create a desirable printing experience. Users will no longer need to find an alternative way to eliminate the noise of the motor.

Filament runout sensor. It is an essential component for endless or multiple identical prints. It will pause the print if it runs out of filament or breakage of filament to avoid possible print failure.

Branded 350 watt power supply. It is capable of providing enough energy to the heat bed. The heat bed is located by the back portion of the belt near the hotend. The model will cool down as it slowly moves away from the heated area and then detaches from the belt to the collection area.

The unique triangular structure of the 3DPrintMill results in a strength and superb rigidity that's perfectly balanced. The moving belt enables the possibility of either mass production of an identical item or prints that will usually be out of boundary of the build plate.

The triangular framework of 3DPrintMill is built with a Core-XY structure that results in precision, speed, and stability.

Creality will provide a special version of slicer which is required to accommodate the unique structure of this printer. It allows users to select numbers of copies for a single model or utilize the infinite Z axis to create a long print.

According to Creality, they launch this product at such an affordable price for the following reasons: They are manufacturer and distributor, there is no middleman. Their products are popularized by word of mouth which save a lot from advertising. They are grateful to all Creality users. They want to repay their users with this innovative and revolutionary product with the best affordable price on their 6 years anniversary.

