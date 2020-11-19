Creality Belt 3DPrintMill with Batch Production Achieves Desktop Micro-factory

Creality continues to develop new high-tech products with the original intention and to meet the needs of customers. With the development of society, more and more people want to experience technology convenience. From the perspective of users, Creality senior engineer and his team research a brand new belt 3D printer, 3DPrintMill, infinite-Z build volume, and batch production, to achieve the desktop micro-factory. As soon as 3DPrintMill was released on April 9, 2020, on the sixth anniversary, it immediately got everyone's attention. Creality also decided to participate in the second crowdfunding on Kickstarter and feedback to more customers at an affordable price.

Extraordinary Experience Starts with Brand New Design

The Infinite-Z axis of 3DPrintMill redefines the print size. The print dimension 200*170* ~ has no requirement for the model length, like the 1.2m sword and 1.5m guitar. The rolling conveyor belt is easy to realize the batch production. The printed model will eventually roll off the belt. Users can leave the printer unattended until it finishes printing. All the prints can be retrieved from the collection area at the end. The nylon material belt has better adhesion and a flat first layer for the model after countless tests.

What's more, 45° angled hotend allows longer prints than ever. The unique design ensures infinite-length printing. Creality senior engineer Yu Xianhong said, "The hotend is also adjustable to 15°, 25°, and 35° through accessories, but the 45° design is the most suitable structure for the continuous printing."

Good models come from good slicing software. Creality software engineer develops a customized slice software for 3DPrintMill to make users have the best print experience. This slicing software CrealityBelt is specially designed for 3DPrintMill. It can slice an infinite length model or set one model to print continuously. CrealityBelt is truly user-friendly contributing to its simple operation and clear interface.

Here Are Other Features

32-bit motherboard

Filament runout sensor

Resume printing function

Branded 350W power supply

Core-XY structure

Triple fans to cool down

Manual leveling

Campaign Details

This campaign will launch on Kickstarter at Nov 19th (GMT +8), the 3DPrintMill is available for order from Nov 19th to Dec 19th on Kickstarter, for delivery in March 2021. The regular retail price of 3DPrintMill is tagged at $999. The flash sale can seize the opportunity to save up to $461. The super early bird also can save up to $411. The earlier people participate, the more benefits they get.

Special price per piece:

Flash Sale Price at $538

Super Early Bird Price at $588

Early Bird Price at $688

Kickstarter Special Price at $738

Special Pack Price for Multi-pieces:

2 pieces for $1348

3 pieces for $1998

5 pieces for $3200

10 pieces for $6000

With the spirit of a preacher, let thousands of families enjoy the convenience brought by technology, it's Creality mission. 3DPrintMill is such a high-performance 3D printer for continuous printing and batch production to achieve micro-factory, which is really providing easy 3D printing solutions with great affordability.

