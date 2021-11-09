Creamistry Announces Festive, Peppermint Bark Inspired Holiday Offerings

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creamistry, a California-based concept specializing in customizable made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream and other frozen treats, has launched new Peppermint Bark inspired ice cream and milkshakes. Made with peppermint candy and chocolate chips swirled into their super-premium sweet cream base, these new holiday offerings are now available for a limited time at all Creamistry locations.

Creamistry's new, limited-time Peppermint Bark ice cream

"Our new Peppermint Bark ice cream is a festive, classic combination of flavors that reminds us of the comforts and sweets of the season," said Marketing Director, Kenny Cho. "Inspired by the popular holiday treat, this limited-time flavor can be enjoyed as a delicious handmade scoop, NitroShake, or Creation which also includes layers of chocolate fudge sauce and more crushed peppermint candy."

Customers can customize their Peppermint Bark ice cream with their favorite mix-ins, toppings, and sauces, or have it blended into a creamy NitroShake, Creamistry's version of the classic milkshake prepared with their made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream. Like all their other frozen treats, Creamistry's Peppermint Bark ice cream is prepared, mixed, and frozen to order using liquid nitrogen.

Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and one of 20+ flavors. Customers can further customize their order from a selection of premium toppings, mix-ins, and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen, resulting in a smooth, rich and decadent ice cream experience. Other menu items include Creamistry Creations – signature combinations of premium ice cream, toppings, and sauces, NitroShakes, ice cream sandwiches, and affogatos, all customizable and made fresh to order.

About Creamistry

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is a Fullerton, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using premium and natural ingredients that can be customized from a choice of over 50 flavors, toppings, and mix-ins. Currently, there are over 30 shops open and operating in five states including California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.

