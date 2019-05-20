Creamistry Announces Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Flavor

Barry Callebaut, one of the world's largest cocoa producers, officially launched Ruby Cacao in the United States and Canada on May 14, following successful rollouts in Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. With Creamistry, the Ruby Cacao flavor will be available for any customizable dessert.

"Creamistry is always striving to stay ahead of the curve," said Creamistry CEO Jay Yim. "There has been an overwhelming response to Ruby Cacao across the globe, and it is an honor to partner with such a world-renowned brand like Barry Callebaut on this launch. We are thrilled to be able to help introduce the Ruby Cacao flavor to the United States through our ice cream. It's sure to become a new favorite of our customers across the country."

Alongside white, milk and dark chocolate, Ruby has been dubbed the new, fourth chocolate.

Naturally pink without any added flavors or colors, the Ruby flavor is derived from the ruby cocoa bean available only in Ecuador, Brazil and Ivory Coast. It features a slightly fruity, berry-like flavor rounded out by its smooth and creamy base profile, making it ideal as an ice cream offering.

Here's how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Organic, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and flavor. Then the fun begins with the addition of premium toppings and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop of ice cream is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen – a startling -321° F! Creamistry's unique freezing process results in fresh ice cream that is luxuriously rich and decadently creamy.

"We know how important it is to continuously search for ways to advance desserts," said Yim. "We would not have reached our level of success without the pursuit of innovation, key partnerships and focus on perfecting our products. Our Ruby Cacao flavor is that next step into innovation."

About Creamistry

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is an Irvine, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using all natural and organic ingredients that can be customized with more than 60 flavors and toppings. Currently, there are over 60 shops open and operating in six states, with more than 200 additional locations in various stages of development worldwide. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.

