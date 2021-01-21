Creatd Celebrates First Year of Vocal's 'Challenges' Feature in Partnership With Moleskine, Offering Largest-Ever Cash Prize

The " Little Black Book Challenge '' prompts creators to submit a fictional story on Vocal imagining what they would do if they came into $20,000 unexpectedly; qualifying stories must reference a "little black book," a tie-in to the iconic Moleskine notebook. Winners of this Challenge will receive Vocal's largest-ever prize pool, with a $20,000 cash prize for the first place winner, $5,000 for the second place winner, $1,000 for the third place winner, and a free year of Vocal+, a $120 value, to ten runners-up.

Since first introducing the feature one year ago, Vocal has run 65 unique Challenges with a total of 18,000 participating creators. Winners collectively earned over $210,000 in cash prizes, while an additional $25,000 was donated to selected charities. As the Company continues to collaborate with new brands, management anticipates an increase in revenues and associated creator prizes from brand-sponsored Challenges.

Commented Creatd COO Laurie Weisberg, "Challenges are unique in that they simultaneously incentivize creators to actively participate in the Vocal community, while also giving them the floor to speak out on important issues and raise awareness for the things they care about. In this particular instance, I am extremely grateful and excited about our first partnership with Moleskine. Challenges are one of the key differentiating features that make Vocal a community that creators and brands feel proud to be a part of. Here are a few examples of Vocal creators explaining the benefit of Challenges, particularly during these challenging times."

"Looking forward to a new writing challenge has been a fundamental key in supporting my mental health during quarantine." - Kathryn Milewski

"Challenges have saved my life through lockdown. When this pandemic first started I entered the Behind the Beat Challenge and ended up winning third place, and this literally allowed me to pay my rent and eat that month." - Billie Gold

"Through Vocal Challenges alone, I've earned a total of $3,750 in prize money. Not as much as other writers on here, but at this point, I can place in a Challenge so reliably, prize money helps pay my monthly bills." - Ghezal Amiri

The Moleskine-sponsored "Little Black Book Challenge'' is open for submissions through March 2, 2021.



About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) (Nasdaq CM: CRTDW) empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. Its flagship technology, Vocal, is a best-in-class creator platform. For more information, please visit:

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

About Moleskine

Moleskine was created as a brand in 1997, born from the heritage of a legendary notebook used by artists and thinkers of the past two centuries. Today, Moleskine offers a vast family of notebooks, journals, bags, smart notebooks that connect our paper to screen, apps, and writing tools. Together, they form an ecosystem of tools and services which inspires imaginations, exploration, and fuels creative practice. For more information, please visit https://us.moleskine.com .

