Creatd, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

"Creatd was founded with a few core principles in mind: to build an organization that is scalable and sustainable, one that leverages rapidly evolving technology, and capitalizes on it," commented Jeremy Frommer , Creatd's founder and CEO. "Equally as important, the Company must be competitive and defensible while actively engaged in forging synergistic relationships among its co-opetition. Where companies overlap on the Venn diagram of interests and business models, that is where co-opetition, or cooperative competition, occurs. In the technology space in particular, platforms can gain a unique edge by embracing a degree of co-opetition, aligning resources with industry peers to expand one another's strengths, mitigate mutual weaknesses, and ultimately create a more valuable product, as well as a more compelling experience for all end users."

Frommer continued, "Co-opetition is a more than 100 year-old business strategy and has always been an important avenue for Creatd's growth. Our foresight in applying these foundational principles of partnership over the years has worked to enhance our company's ability to efficiently adapt to and thrive in the digital space, even in the face of the extreme external circumstances we faced this year."

"2020 was, more than anything, a positioning year for the Company. We right-sized our balance sheet and executed on our creator-first business model, as well as expanded and improved our technology footprint. We attracted a marquee board of directors and the most capable executive management team I have put together in my 30+ year career. Our 2020 results demonstrate that we are optimally situated to capture the opportunities that exist within the creator marketplace. With the visibility and validation afforded by our up-listing to the Nasdaq, we can now confidently focus on building profitable revenue growth."

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Gross revenue: Gross revenue for fiscal year 2020 totaled $1,423,000 , of which $287,000 , or 20%, is attributed to paid Vocal+ creator subscriptions.

Net revenue: Net revenue tripled year over year to $1,212,870 , as compared to 2019 revenues of $454,000 . These net revenues account for adjustments due to reward payments made to Vocal+ subscribers, which they can earn through 'reads' on their stories, winning challenges, among other ways.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses were elevated during the year as the Company readied itself for its Nasdaq up-listing, while simultaneously positioning itself for accelerated growth. Operating expenses totaled $17,496,000 for the year, a substantial portion of which was related to non-recurring charges attributed to the up-listing and financing activities during the year, which included two underwritten offerings, and employee option grants. Without the burden of the extraordinary expenses incurred during 2020, the Company calculates its base level of quarterly operating expenses to be approximately $3 million , which may rise during 2021 due to a measured increase in marketing, an investment which has historically enabled the Company to reduce its creator acquisition cost to a record low.

Total Liabilities: The Company significantly reduced its liabilities from a peak level of $15,454,000 as of June 30, 2020 to $5,339,000 as of December 31, 2020 . Subsequent to year-end 2020, the Company approached debt-free status after eliminating a significant portion of outstanding payables and approximately $1 million of non-PPP and non-disputed debt.

Comprehensive Loss: Comprehensive loss for the full year 2020 totaled $24,244,000 , or $5.68 per share, and included a number of non-recurring, non-cash charges related to a loss on the extinguishment of debt, employee option exchange, officer and management option grants, and an increase in legal, accounting, and consulting fees, as well as other extraordinary expenses related to the Nasdaq up-listing and the simultaneous financing and debt conversions. Net of these charges, the 2020 comprehensive loss would have been approximately $11.0 million , as compared to $8.0 million for full year 2019.

Shareholder Equity: As of December 31, 2020 , Creatd's shareholder equity totaled $5,445,000 , compared to the prior year-end shareholder deficit of $(8,559,000) , which also represents an increase of $3,043,000 over the third quarter 2020 shareholders' equity of $2,402,000 .

Capitalization: As of December 31, 2020 , Creatd had 8.7 million shares of common stock outstanding and 17.3 million fully diluted shares, of which warrants totaled approximately 6 million, with an average strike price of $5.37 . Subsequent to year-end, over 300,000 warrants and 80% Series E Preferred stock have converted into Common shares, generating approximately $1.3 million in capital to Creatd. As of today, Creatd has approximately 10.7 million shares outstanding.

Full Year 2020 Operational Highlights

Creatd successfully conducted two significant offerings in September 2020 and December 2020 , securing $7.7 million and $7.8 million in gross proceeds, respectively.

On September 11, 2020 , the Company up-listed to The Nasdaq Capital Market, changed its name to Creatd, Inc., and effectuated a 1-for-3 reverse stock split.

Subsequent to a successful reconstitution of its Board of Directors in mid-year, Creatd welcomed LaBrena Jones Martin to its board in October 2020 . Ms. Martin's extensive legal career at the senior management level spans nearly 40 years and encompasses all facets of corporate and securities law. In addition, Creatd appointed tech-veteran Laurie Weisberg as Chief Operating Officer, and significantly increased its employee headcount to 40.

Following the Company's up-listing, members of Creatd's executive management team and Board of Directors purchased shares of the Company's common stock in the open market, collectively totaling approximately $420,000 at an average purchase price of $3.44 per share.

Subscribers to Creatd's premium subscription program, Vocal+, grew approximately 1650% year over year, totaling 10,500 subscribers as of year-end 2020. Subsequent toyear-end, paid subscribers doubled to over 20,000, a milestone which occurred weeks ahead of management's projections.

Vocal's freemium creator count grew approximately 55% year over year, totaling over 810,000 creators by year-end 2020. Currently, the freemium creators count totals over 900,000.

In January 2020 , Creatd released Vocal Challenges, providing an additional means by which a Vocal creator can be rewarded. Subsequent to year-end, in February 2021 , Vocal introduced yet another monetization feature, Creator Bonuses.

In fourth quarter 2020, Creatd announced the launch of its corporate venture initiative, Creatd Partners, and introduced its inaugural investment, DTC food brand Plant Camp. A total of four investment partners are currently in development.

Frommer continued, "As we witness our business development, marketing, and sales efforts expand this year, supported by our tactical positioning efforts accomplished in 2020, we are confident in our revenue projections of between $5-7 million for fiscal year 2021."

2021 Guidance

As of March 31, 2021, Creatd is providing the following guidance for its first quarter and full year 2021:

First Quarter 2021

Gross revenue in the range of $725,000 to $775,000, netting approximately $660,000.

Second Quarter 2021

Approximately $1.2 million in net revenues, comprising a conservatively estimated $600,000 of creator subscription revenues, and $400,000 - 600,000 of revenues from the Company's agency businesses.

Full Year 2021

Net revenue in the range of $5 million to $7 million.

Creatd, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet













December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets





Current Assets





Cash $ 7,906,782

$ 11,637 Prepaid expenses 23,856

4,127 Account receivable, net 90,355

50,849 Note receivable – related party -

11,450 Marketable securities 62,733

- Total Current Assets







8,083,726

78,063





















Property and equipment, net 56,258

42,363 Intangible assets 960,611

1,087,278 Goodwill 1,035,795

1,035,795 Deposits and other assets 191,836

16,836 Equity investments, at cost 217,096

- Operating lease right of use asset 239,158

311,711 Total Assets







$ 10,784,480

$ 2,572,046









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,638,688

$ 1,763,222 Demand loan -

225,000 Derivative liabilities 42,231

- Convertible Notes – related party, net of debt discount -

20,387 Convertible Notes, net of debt discount and issuance costs 897,516

2,896,425 Current portion of operating lease payable 79,816

105,763 Notes payable, related party, net of debt discount -

5,129,342 Notes payable, net of debt discount and issuance costs 1,221,539

660,000 Unrecognized tax benefit -

68,000 Deferred revenue 88,637

50,691 Warrant liability -

10,000 Total Current Liabilities 4,968,427

10,928,830 Non-current Liabilities:





Note payable 213,037

-- Operating lease payable 157,820

201,944

















Total Non-current Liabilities







370,857

201,944

Total Liabilities







5,339,284

11,130,774









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Series E Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 7,738 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8

- Common stock, $0.001: 100,000,000 authorized shares





8,736,378 issued and 8,727,028 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and





3,059,646 issued and 3,006,362 outstanding at December 31, 2019 8,737

3,059 Additional paid-in capital 77,505,013

36,391,819 Subscription receivable (40,000)

- Accumulated deficit (71,928,922)

(44,580,437) Accumulated other comprehensive income (37,234)

(5,995) Less: Treasury stock, 9,350 and 53,283 shares, respectively (62,406)

(367,174) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 5,445,196

(8,558,728) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 10,784,480

$ 2,572,046

Creatd, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







Twelve Months ended December 31





2020

2019











Net revenue



$ 1,212,870

$ 453,006











Operating expenses









Research and development



257,431

1,131,180 General and administrative



17,238,774

6,538,804 Total operating expenses



17,496,205

7,669,984











Loss from operations



(16,283,335)

(7,216,978)











Other income (expenses)









Other income



512,071

292,387 Interest



(1,376,902)

(612,830) Accretion of debt discount and issuance cost



(4,303,072)

(348,665) Change in derivative liability



3,019,457

- Impairment of note receivable



(11,450)

- Impairment of debt security



(50,000)

- Settlement of vendor liabilities



(126,087)

13,574 Loss on marketable securities



(7,453)

- Loss on extinguishment of debt



(5,586,012)

(162,860) Other income (expenses), net



(7,929,448)

(818,394)











Loss before income tax provision



(24,212,783)

(8,035,372)











Income tax provision



-

-











Net loss



$(24,212,783)

$ 8,035,372) Deemed dividend



3,135,702

- Net loss attributable to common shareholders



(27,348,485)

(8,035,372)











Other comprehensive income









Currency translation gain (loss)



(31,239)

(5,995)











Comprehensive loss



(24,244,022)

(8,041,367)











Per-share data









Basic and diluted loss per share



$ (5.68)

$ (2.93) Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding



4,812,153

2,741,137

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.