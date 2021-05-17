Creatd, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter results, Creatd's founder and CEO Jeremy Frommer stated, "Creatd established a solid business foundation in 2020, fortifying operations, systems, financials, human resources, and overall infrastructure, effectively eliminating any impediment to future rapid growth and revenue expansion, and entered 2021 focused on delivering growth in both our platform and agency businesses. We are highly motivated to continue to exceed the guidance we set for 2021 which we have shown to deliver during this first quarter."

"In the first quarter of 2021, our agency business increased 73% year-over-year, generating $428,000 in revenue. We have developed a true powerhouse in the form of our Vocal Challenges, which validate our company's unique brand awareness capabilities and enhance the value provided to our agency clients, while also providing exciting new reward opportunities through cash prizes for our creator communities. The success we witnessed with our first Moleskine-branded Challenge , launched in January, and the subsequent engagement shortly thereafter, has led to a number of new arrangements with other iconic brands such as Fiskars ."

"Since the launch of Vocal+ in early 2020, net quarterly revenues from creator subscriptions have increased nearly tenfold from $36,000 in first quarter 2020 to $307,000 in first quarter 2021. In fact, earlier today we announced that Vocal+ hit a new record milestone , surpassing 25,000 subscribers, and are on track to reach our stated goal of 100,000 paid Vocal+ subscribers by year-end 2021. As we continue to enhance our platform with additional tools and communities, as well as increase the number of challenges and other monetization opportunities for creators, we see a continuation of excitement and expansion from our flourishing creator population."

"Given the performance we have experienced over the last 45 days, coupled with the close of our recent financing , we are comfortable giving guidance of between $1 million and $1.2 million in net revenues in second quarter 2021, and between $5 and $7 million for full year 2021."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenue: Net revenue for first quarter 2021 increased 154% to $744,000 , as compared to the $293,000 in net revenues for first quarter 2020, and exceeded Company guidance of $660,000 . The year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues is fully attributed to the steady growth of Vocal+ paid subscribers as well as growth in the Company's agency businesses, which accounted for approximately 58% of net revenues during the quarter. Agency revenues consist of revenues from Vocal for Brands, which has experienced an acceleration in revenues into the second quarter as a result of securing of new clients as well as contract renewal for existing clients, and Seller's Choice, or Managed Services, which is benefiting from an increase in monthly service fees and performance marketing revenues. First quarter gross revenues were $756,000 , before adjustments due to reward payments made to Vocal+ subscribers, which includes money earned through 'reads' on subscribers' stories and Challenge rewards; gross revenues were in line with the Company's guidance range of $725,000 to $770,000 .

Net revenue for first quarter 2021 increased 154% to , as compared to the in net revenues for first quarter 2020, and exceeded Company guidance of . The year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues is fully attributed to the steady growth of Vocal+ paid subscribers as well as growth in the Company's agency businesses, which accounted for approximately 58% of net revenues during the quarter. Agency revenues consist of revenues from Vocal for Brands, which has experienced an acceleration in revenues into the second quarter as a result of securing of new clients as well as contract renewal for existing clients, and Seller's Choice, or Managed Services, which is benefiting from an increase in monthly service fees and performance marketing revenues. First quarter gross revenues were , before adjustments due to reward payments made to Vocal+ subscribers, which includes money earned through 'reads' on subscribers' stories and Challenge rewards; gross revenues were in line with the Company's guidance range of to . Operating Expenses: Operating expenses totaled $6.7 million compared to the prior year first quarter operating expenses of $2.1 million . The year-over-year increase was due to the following:

Operating expenses totaled compared to the prior year first quarter operating expenses of . The year-over-year increase was due to the following: a $993,000 increase in personnel compensation as a result of an increase in headcount, including the addition of corporate officer positions, as well as new hires to support the Company's growing agency businesses, business intelligence, and financial and accounting departments. Currently, Creatd's headcount totals approximately 40;

increase in personnel compensation as a result of an increase in headcount, including the addition of corporate officer positions, as well as new hires to support the Company's growing agency businesses, business intelligence, and financial and accounting departments. Currently, Creatd's headcount totals approximately 40;

a $1.6 million increase in marketing expenditures, which will be actively managed to achieve optimum return on investment, with an eye toward continually lowering subscriber acquisition costs;

increase in marketing expenditures, which will be actively managed to achieve optimum return on investment, with an eye toward continually lowering subscriber acquisition costs;

a $1.5 million in non-cash charges, including stock-based compensation to employees and consultants, and incentive-based options issued to employees;

in non-cash charges, including stock-based compensation to employees and consultants, and incentive-based options issued to employees;

approximately $400,000 in professional services predominantly related to a financing close and S-3; and

in professional services predominantly related to a financing close and S-3; and

general ongoing operating expenses, including an increase in research and development of $193,000 .

The Company's average monthly cash burn during first quarter 2021 was approximately $1.8 million, an increase of approximately $1.3 million over the prior year's average monthly cash burn. The increase is primarily due to the addition of personnel, which is expected to hold steady at this level for the foreseeable future, prepayment of R&D expenditures, full year prepayment of approximately 10% of the Company's outsourced service fees, higher than usual expenses for professional services due to financings, and a substantial increase attributed to the Company's first significant marketing campaign, an effort which is expected to be repeated throughout 2021 given its success.

Mr. Frommer commented, "First quarter 2021 we choreographed an important transition for the Company without compromising our revenue expectations. We are near complete in establishing our permanent internal infrastructure while still carrying duplicate outsourced consulting support. As we phase out duplicate functions, which total approximately $100,000 - 200,000 in additional expenditure monthly, and our costs are reduced to a baseline level, we anticipate our efficiencies will increase and our revenues will be positively impacted. In fact, were it not for the necessity of redundancy and non-recurring cost of financings, the first quarter monthly cash burn would have been approximately $1.4 million. With the momentum we are witnessing, and assuming no changes in this baseline monthly cash burn, we believe we may exit 2021 having achieved cashflow breakeven."

Comprehensive Loss: Comprehensive loss for first quarter 2021 totaled $(6.6) million , or $(0.68) per basic and diluted share, which included several, non-cash charges, including employee bonus options issuances for 2020 performance and stock payment to consultants for past services, as well as an extraordinary increase in legal, accounting, and consulting fees related to a financing close, valuation assessments, and remaining debt conversions at the beginning of the quarter. Net of these charges, the first quarter comprehensive loss would have been approximately $(4.6) million , or $(0.42) per basic and diluted share. This compares to a comprehensive loss of $(3.0) million or $(0.96) per basic and diluted share for first quarter 2020.

Comprehensive loss for first quarter 2021 totaled , or per basic and diluted share, which included several, non-cash charges, including employee bonus options issuances for 2020 performance and stock payment to consultants for past services, as well as an extraordinary increase in legal, accounting, and consulting fees related to a financing close, valuation assessments, and remaining debt conversions at the beginning of the quarter. Net of these charges, the first quarter comprehensive loss would have been approximately , or per basic and diluted share. This compares to a comprehensive loss of or per basic and diluted share for first quarter 2020. Total Assets: During first quarter, total assets decreased by approximately $4.3 million to $6.4 million , as cash was used to repay approximately $1.2 million in remaining aged payables and debt, $400,000 in professional services related to financings, a $1.6 million increase in marketing spend and an increase in personnel resulting in $993,000 of additional compensation and related expenses.

During first quarter, total assets decreased by approximately to , as cash was used to repay approximately in remaining aged payables and debt, in professional services related to financings, a increase in marketing spend and an increase in personnel resulting in of additional compensation and related expenses. Total Liabilities: Creatd reduced its total liabilities by $868,000 to $4.5 million during the quarter. The Company's remaining debt consists of $240,000 in convertible notes, of which $164,000 was repaid subsequent to March 31, 2021 , and $1.5 million in notes payable of which $675,000 is a Government Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan that carries 1% annual interest (for which a request for loan forgiveness has been submitted) and $660,000 related to the acquisition of Seller's Choice, a liability that Creatd is litigating. The Company's accounts payable was reduced $790,000 to $1.8 million following the satisfaction of all aged payables and a portion of current payables.

Creatd reduced its total liabilities by to during the quarter. The Company's remaining debt consists of in convertible notes, of which was repaid subsequent to , and in notes payable of which is a Government Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan that carries 1% annual interest (for which a request for loan forgiveness has been submitted) and related to the acquisition of Seller's Choice, a liability that Creatd is litigating. The Company's accounts payable was reduced to following the satisfaction of all aged payables and a portion of current payables. Capitalization: As of March 31, 2021 , Creatd had 10.9 million shares of common stock outstanding, an increase of approximately 2.2 million shares from 2020 year-end predominantly due to the conversion of Series E Preferred stock into 1.62 million common shares and the exercise of 333,000 warrants, which generated approximately $1.3 million in additional capital to the Company. The remaining increase in outstanding common stock is attributed to stock-based compensation of approximately 152,000 shares for professional services and 60,000 shares allocated to the Company's Board of Directors' Compensation plan retroactive to its reconstitution in mid-2020. The Company's fully diluted shares increased by 2.8 million during the first quarter, predominantly due to the granting of 1.8 million options from the Company's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, 350,000 options issued to the Company's Board of Directors' Compensation plan, and 470,000 warrants issued to bankers related to the Series E private placement. Creatd's fully diluted shares total 19.9 million, of which warrants account for approximately 6.2 million shares with an average strike price of $5.20 . Currently, the Company's shares held by Creatd management, Board of Directors and employees represents over 15% of the fully diluted shares.

First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

About Creatd

About Creatd Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd. For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Creatd, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets (Unaudited)



Current Assets





Cash $ 2,802,772

$ 7,906,782 Account receivable, net 151,729

90,355 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 566,727

23,856 Total Current Assets 3,521,228

8,020,993







Property and equipment, net 58,849

56,258 Intangible assets 929,459

960,611 Goodwill 1,035,795

1,035,795 Deposits and other assets 291,836

191,836 Marketable securities 62,733

62,733 Minority investment in business 317,096

217,096 Operating lease right of use asset 219,449

239,158 Total Assets $ 6,436,445

$ 10,784,480







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,849,136

$ 2,638,688 Derivative liabilities 344,404

42,231 Share liability 187,500

- Convertible Notes, net of debt discount and issuance costs 239,544

897,516 Current portion of operating lease payable 87,912

79,816 Notes payable – related party, net of debt discount 5,397

- Notes payable, net of debt discount and issuance costs 1,423,995

1,221,539 Deferred revenue 148,760

88,637 Total Current Liabilities 4,286,648

4,968,427







Non-current Liabilities:





Note payable 54,298

213,037 Operating lease payable 130,303

157,820







Total Non-current Liabilities 184,601

370,857 Total Liabilities 4,471,249

5,339,284







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Series E Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized 1

8 1,088 and 7,738 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





Common stock, $0.001: 100,000,000 authorized shares 10,925,026 issued and 10,915,676 outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and





8,736,378 issued and 8,727,028 outstanding at December 31, 2020 10,925

8,737 Additional paid-in capital 80,633,380

77,505,013 Subscription receivable -

(40,000) Accumulated deficit (78,572,159)

(71,928,922) Accumulated other comprehensive income (44,545)

(37,234) Less: Treasury stock, 5,657 and 5,657 shares, respectively (62,406)

(62,406) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 1,965,196

5,445,196 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 6,426,445

$ 10,784,480

Creatd, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months ended

March 31,

2021

2020







Net revenue $ 743,913

$ 293,142 Gross margin 743,913

293,142







Operating expenses





Research and development 328,852

135,570 General and administrative 6,361,058

1,983,521 Total operating expenses 6,689,910

2,119,091







Loss from operations (5,945,997)

(1,825,949)







Other income (expenses)





Other income -

63,556 Interest expense (198,671)

(375,530) Accretion of debt discount and issuance cost (497,165)

(186,947) Derivative expense (100,502)

- Change in fair value of derivative liability (197,389)

- Settlement of vendor liabilities 92,909

(126,087) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 203,578

(535,040) Other income (expenses), net (697,240)

(1,160,048)







Loss before income tax provision (6,643,237)

(2,985,997)







Income tax provision -

-







Net loss $ (6,643,237)

$(2,985,997) Deemed dividend -

- Net loss attributable to common shareholders (6,643,237)

(2,985,997)







Other comprehensive income





Currency translation gain (loss) (7,311)

(9,239)







Comprehensive loss (6,650,548)

(2,995,236)







Per-share data





Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.68)

$ (0.96) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,836,443

3,101,387

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

Related Links

https://creatd.com/

