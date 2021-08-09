Creatd Unveils Subscribe Feature on Vocal

Commented Creatd's President, Justin Maury, "The team is excited to offer one of the most requested features—a "subscribe to creator" button that allows you to follow creators and see their published stories in one convenient place. This version of Subscribe is available to everyone on the platform—free and paid. We will have lots of exciting news to share on future updates that we hope will provide further value to our Vocal creators."

On the heels of Subscribe, the Company will soon be releasing a paid offering for Vocal+ members, enabling these creators to offer gated premium content to their fans and audience, along with the means to converse on-platform with them. The Subscribe capability, akin to those of Patreon and other companies in the creator sector, offers Vocal+ members a new source of recurring income. Subscribe unlocks the ability for an individual creator to build a community around their creations and monetize more directly from their individualized community. At the same time, this offering represents a new revenue stream for the Company; as with Vocal's existing Tipping feature, Creatd will receive a platform processing fee on these recurring monthly transactions.

Continued Maury, "This is a major milestone release, and part of what we see as a continuing investment focused on providing economic opportunities for creators. Arming our Vocal+ community with this new capability enables them to build custom memberships and engage directly with fans. This more direct connection enables the creator to gain a deeper understanding of what motivates their audience and which stories resonate with them most. Through that direct feedback, creators can leverage those insights to further refine their offering and value proposition to maximize subscriber growth and retention."

For more information on Subscribe, visit the Company's newly released resource article: https://vocal.media/resources/introducing-subscribe .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

