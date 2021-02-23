Creatd's Vocal Platform Partners with Decider.com, Part of the New York Post Digital Network, on the "If This, Then That" Challenge, Offering First Place Cash Prize of $10,000

Commented Mark Graham, Editor-in-Chief of Decider, "Decider's mission is to help our audience cut through the clutter and find the best shows and movies to stream. In partnering with Vocal, a like-minded community of entertainment enthusiasts, Decider is able to amplify our audience's voice and hear insights about the shows and movies they're enjoying most."

The " If This, Then That" Challenge , launched on Vocal in collaboration with Decider, prompts creators to submit a story to help fellow viewers discover their new favorite streaming selection. Creators will write about a film or TV series they know and love and, based on that subject, recommend what other fans should watch next and why. For example, fans of Goodfellas might enjoy Peaky Blinders, Pride and Prejudice enthusiasts would love the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, while Dune-lovers should add Snowpiercer to their watch list.

Vocal will award a $10,000 cash prize to the first-place winner, $2,500 to the second-place winner, and $1,000 to the third-place winner. Additionally, five runners-up will be awarded a free year of membership to the Vocal+ premium subscription plan, a $120 value.



Commented Laurie Weisberg, COO of Creatd, "With 75 Challenges launched on Vocal in the last 13 months, what stands out in particular is how Challenges can uniquely help brands foster intimacy with a broad audience by partnering directly with the creative community."



The "If This, Then That" Challenge is open for submissions through March 30, 2021. To learn more, visit https://vocal.media/challenges/if-this-then-that .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiaries Vocal Ventures, LLC and Creatd Partners, LLC, empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. Its flagship product, Vocal, is a best-in-class creator platform. For more information, please visit:

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

About Decider

Decider is the first entertainment and pop culture destination site created to help today's on-demand generation discover the best streaming content through a unique blend of pop culture expertise and insight. It is part of the New York Post Digital Network, owned by News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV). For more information, please visit https://decider.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

Related Links

https://creatd.com/

