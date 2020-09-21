Create a Healthier Home this Back-to-School Season

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending more time at home. That increased time indoors also comes with increased risks for fires, carbon monoxide poisoning and more. As families consider hybrid and home school schedules this year, use these four tips from the experts at Carrier to create a healthier home and get children involved in learning more about home safety and their environment. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthyhomes.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com