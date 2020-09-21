Create a Healthier Home this Back-to-School Season
Sep 21, 2020, 15:50 ET
MISSION, Kan., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending more time at home. That increased time indoors also comes with increased risks for fires, carbon monoxide poisoning and more. As families consider hybrid and home school schedules this year, use these four tips from the experts at Carrier to create a healthier home and get children involved in learning more about home safety and their environment. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthyhomes.
Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate