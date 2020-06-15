Create and Print Informational COVID-19 Related Signage Through Canon’s PosterArtist Software and imagePROGRAF Large Format Printers

Not only can businesses utilize the designs already created within the software, they also have the flexibility to personalize the templates to include their brand name and messaging, or even create their own images. Available in 13 languages, the software includes templates that are ideal for wall and floor displays, as well as signs for a variety of venues and applications to provide customers with safety information, including instructions on hand washing, wearing face coverings, social distancing, and other directives as currently recommended by the CDC. These signs can also be used by retail and hospitality businesses to help promote details specific to their business, such as curbside pickup, hours of operations and maximum capacity, as well as educational institutions to promote safety practices and directional signage.

"As a long-term Canon imagePROGRAF customer, PosterArtist has played a great impact in displaying signage and posters to decorate our school's halls for years, and these new templates offered through the software will become especially important as we begin to reopen," said Phil Pempin, superintendent, Vermillion School District. "The safety of our students and faculty is our utmost priority. We look forward to utilizing the new templates offered through PosterArtist and Canon's technology to encourage our students and faculty to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines as suggested by the CDC as we settle into our new normal."

With a large variety of templates, photos, and clip-art to choose from, Canon's PosterArtist Lite software is available as a download at no additional charge to provide customers with the tools to create and print high-quality images, posters, and office documents. From letter size flyers to large-scale banners, customers who have downloaded PosterArtist Lite, or purchased the full version of the PosterArtist software, can also easily print high-quality content with certain compatible Canon printers, which include select imageRUNNER ADVANCE, imageCLASS, imagePRESS/imagePRESS Lite C165, PIXMA devices, and imagePROGRAF printers2. Additionally, through a combination of Canon's PosterArtist/PosterArtist Lite software, LUCIA PRO/TD Pigment Ink and water resistant media, customers can easily produce and design prints and informational materials for their businesses.

"As businesses begin to reopen, the text and graphics of printed materials and signage can serve as a vital element in effective communication that can help keep the public safe," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Reflecting Canon's commitments to innovation and developing solutions to meet current market and customer needs, we're proud to continue expanding our PosterArtist offering to provide our customers with a solution equipped to produce signage that is designed to help encourage customer safety in these challenging times."

PosterArtist Lite is available for download (PC only), and the full version, PosterArtist (PC only) software, is also available for purchase separately at MSRP $395**. Several designs specific to COVID-19 safety guidelines are available now, and others will be released over the next few weeks.

