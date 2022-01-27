CREATE COCKTAIL MAGIC AT HOME THIS VALENTINE'S DAY WITH THE 'ZACAPA MOMENTS COCKTAIL KIT'

With couples swapping a romantic evening out for an at-home celebration, the limited-edition Zacapa Moments Cocktail Kit features a few magical touches to complete the experience including 75% Dark Guatemalan Chocolate, a delicate floral candle, a delightful playlist accessible via QR code, and detailed instructions for a cheese and charcuterie pairing from Zacapa Rum Global Chef Ambassador Chef Grace Ramirez.

With passion and patience at its core - from the craft of the liquid and the precision of Master Blender Lorena Vásquez's Sistema Solera method, to the handwoven petate bands that adorn every Zacapa bottle - each piece in the process comes from a place of devotion. This patience and dedication also extend to the way the rum is best enjoyed - over meaningful experiences with the ones you love.

"At Zacapa, we believe joyful connections through shared meals, laughter, and warm conversation are some of the best luxuries life has to offer. With our Valentine's Day gift set, you'll be able to create the signature Zacapa experience at home," said Dina Krannich, Brand Manager, Zacapa Rum. "From the craft cocktail ingredients to the playful elements, the kit includes everything you need to slow down long enough to enjoy not only the serve but the person who matters the most to you."

The Zacapa Moments Cocktail Kit is available for purchase at ReserveBar for $99 per kit while supplies last.

About Zacapa Rum

Crafted in Guatemala, Zacapa Rum is a work of art and an expression of patience, richness, quality and master blending. Every step in the Zacapa story embodies the heart and soul of the powerful female artists behind it. Zacapa belongs on the tables of friends and communities, gathered to savor simple pleasures and strengthen connections. Zacapa's Master Blender of 36 years, Lorena Vasquez is one of only a few female leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry. She brings her expressive character and special approach to blending, harnessing the best ingredients from Guatemala to create one of the world's best-tasting rums. Zacapa has the honor of being the first brand to be inducted into the International Rum Festival's Hall of Fame. Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa Edición Negra and Zacapa XO are available at fine liquor stores, bars and restaurants around the world. For more information, visit https://www.zacaparum.com/ .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com.

