Create Quality School Day Meals with Simple Shortcuts

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Muffins

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 16

1 bag Success Tri-Color Quinoa

nonstick cooking spray

1 package (9.6 ounces) cooked turkey sausage crumbles

2 cups prepared baking mix

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 cup milk

4 whole eggs, lightly beaten

maple syrup (optional)

Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Preheat oven to 400 F. Coat 16 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.

In large bowl, combine quinoa, sausage, baking mix and cheese. Stir in milk and eggs; blend well.

Pour 3/4 cup mixture into each muffin cup.

Bake 18-20 minutes.

Serve warm with maple syrup, if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.

Substitution: In place of baking mix, substitute 2 cups all-purpose flour plus 1 tablespoon baking powder and 1 pinch of salt.

Vegetable and Rice Power Bowls

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: 6

2 cups chopped butternut squash

2 cups chopped sweet potatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups peeled, chopped beets

2 bags Success Jasmine Rice

4 cups mixed greens

1 can (15 ounces) brown lentils, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

1/3 cup pumpkin seeds

1/2 cup prepared balsamic dressing

Preheat oven to 400 F. In large bowl, toss together butternut squash, sweet potatoes, 2 tablespoons oil, thyme, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Arrange in single layer on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

In same bowl, toss beets with remaining oil until well coated; add to baking sheet with butternut squash and sweet potatoes. Bake 30-35 minutes, or until golden brown and tender.

Prepare rice according to package directions; divide among six bowls. Top each with greens, roasted vegetables, lentils, goat cheese and pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with balsamic dressing.

