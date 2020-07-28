Creating a Disinfecting and Sustainability Program for Health Clubs, Gyms, and Spas in a Post-COVID-19 World With Tile Doctor Shield®

MARIETTA, Ga., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 38,000 health clubs, gyms, spas, and studios shut down during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While it has caused significant financial hardships, there are some good signs ahead for the industry. Fifty percent of those surveyed said they had a "renewed appreciation" for their health and well-being. A third said they expect to work out even more than in the past.

Expectations have changed, though. Members are placing a higher value on the cleaning and sanitizing process used by facilities. Unless facilities can demonstrate significant efforts to clean and disinfect consistently, members say they won't feel comfortable returning.

Messaging is important. It's not enough to just talk about social distancing, installing hand sanitizer stations, and hand washing. The facilities that demonstrate they go beyond basic expectations are the ones that will succeed.

Creating a Sustainability Program

Cleaning and disinfecting get rid of what's on the surface but as soon as someone touches it again, they can leave behind active bacteria. Facilities need more than a sanitizing and disinfecting routine. They need a Sustainability Program – a solution that provides longer-lasting protection.

That's why so many health clubs, gyms, and spas have turned to Tile Doctor Shield® to create a barrier of antimicrobial protection. Tile Doctor Shield® is a patented product that continues to work long after traditional antimicrobials or sanitizers have stopped working and provides reliable surface protection even in between cleanings.

90-Day Effectiveness

Tile Doctor Shield® works as an EPA-registered topical product with 90-day effectiveness for many hard surfaces, such as tile, vinyl, stone, ceramic, marble, counter-tops, and shower systems. Tile Doctor Shield® literally bonds to substrate material for stain protection and prevents microbes from attaching to surfaces, so wiping down bikes, machines, touchscreens, and even free weights provides an extra layer of protection for up to 90 days.

Tile Doctor Shield® does not rely on heavy metals, silver, triclosan, or other leaching materials that are known to emit low doses of toxins. In contrast to chemicals and leaching technologies used in most antimicrobials, Tile Doctor Shield® provides a mechanical mode of antimicrobial protection. It draws microbes onto a surface with magnetic force, rupturing the cell wall and making the surface inhospitable to a broad spectrum of bacteria, algae, yeasts, and fungi – including MRSA, Staff, and E.coli. It does not dissipate or become depleted and inhibits microbial growth as long as the treated surface remains intact.

This continuous protection eliminates the need for harsh cleansers, keeps surfaces cleaner longer between cleanings, and prevents deterioration due to microbial contamination.

