Creating IT Futures Launches CompTIA Tech Career Academy in Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating IT Futures today announced the launch of CompTIA Tech Career Academy in Chicago. Offering an expanded IT-Ready Technical Support Program to train and prepare adults for their first IT jobs, CompTIA Tech includes technical skills training needed to pass the CompTIA A+ certification as well as soft skills and career services. The 8-week summer session begins June 22 with applications due May 22.

All CompTIA Tech classes are available online until the public health situation with COVID-19 improves, and then classes will resume in the classroom. Classes in Chicago are offered within the Avondale area at the El Centro Campus of Northeastern Illinois University.

"Tech remains one of the strongest areas of our economy, and unfilled tech jobs are still available in Chicago. But the industry needs skilled workers to fill those jobs. CompTIA Tech offers intense training to help new tech career entrants not only get the training and certification they need to land one of those jobs but to thrive in their new role," said Charles Eaton, CEO, Creating IT Futures and CEO, CompTIA Tech Career Academy.

Burning Glass found that in the past 90 days, more than 2,500 IT help desk jobs have been posted in Chicago. More than 30,000 open tech jobs in total have been posted for the metro area.

CompTIA Tech will focus initially on the established IT-Ready Technical Support curriculum, with a combination of practical knowledge, technical expertise, soft skills and career services. After completing their training, students can sit for the CompTIA A+ certification. Although CompTIA Tech cannot guarantee job placement, staff work with graduates to connect them to local employers for open IT jobs. IT-Ready Technical Support prepares students for IT help desk jobs, which can be a springboard for a robust tech career.

Creating IT Futures and CompTIA Tech are committed to providing tuition support through grants for qualifying students – as tech careers should be accessible to anyone with a dream and passion to pursue them. Creating IT Futures plans to expand CompTIA Tech to additional cities and a national online campus throughout the year.

For more information and to apply for classes, visit CompTIATech.org.

Founded in 1998 by CompTIA, Creating IT Futures is a 501(c)(3) charity with the mission of helping populations under-represented in the information technology industry and individuals who are lacking in opportunity to prepare for, secure, and be successful in IT careers. Learn more at CreatingITFutures.org.

