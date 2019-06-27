Creating PreK-12 Publishing Strategies in a Changing School Market

STAMFORD, Conn., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PreK-12 school market continues to present challenges to providers of instructional resources, and PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2019—a newly published report from Simba Information—examines the strategies companies are using to adjust to the changing dynamics in the market.

"From increasing objections to the testing pressure that has been put on students to parental puzzlement over changes in how mathematics is taught, environment factors play a big role in the types of instructional resources schools demand and publishers create," said Kathy Mickey, senior analyst and managing editor of the Education Group at Simba Information, the longtime provider of business intelligence in media and publishing.

PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2019 from Simba Information looks at how publisher strategies are unfolding in several areas, including who is acquiring or merging and what startup tech companies tell about the perceived needs and issues in K-12 schools. The report also looks at how well these strategies are working in 11 of the public companies.

The report includes strategic profiles of 13 leading providers of core basal and supplemental instructional resources. Purchase a copy of PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2019 at: https://www.simbainformation.com/PreK-Instructional-Materials-Competitive-12491904/.

About Simba Information

Simba Information is widely recognized as the leading authority for market intelligence in the media and publishing industry. Simba's extensive information network delivers top quality, independent perspective on the people, events and alliances shaping the media and information industry, including the K-12 education market. Simba publishes newsletters and research reports that provide key decision-makers at more than 15,000 client companies around the globe with timely news, analysis, exclusive statistics and proprietary industry forecasts. For more information, please visit www.simbainformation.com.

Contact:

Karen Meaney

Senior Analyst, Education Group

Simba Information

240 747-3055

kmeaney@simbainformation.com

SOURCE Simba Information

Related Links

http://www.simbainformation.com

