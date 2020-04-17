Creatinine Assay Kits Market, Forecast to 2025 - Technological Advancements in Biomedical Research Pertaining to Kidney Disorders is Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Creatinine Assay Kits Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Creatinine Assay Kits Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



According to International Society of Nephrology, every year approximately 13.3 million cases of acute kidney injury (AKI) globally, particularly high in emerging countries, where annual incidence is estimated to be 11.3 million. Increasing incidence of renal disorders and other chronic disorders, technological advancements in biomedical research pertaining to kidney disorders and increasing research and development initiatives are the key driving factors in creatinine assay kits market.



Key Market Trends



Jaffe's Kinetic Test Kits Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Creatinine Assay Kits Market

Jaffe reaction is a colorimetric method used in clinical chemistry to measure creatinine levels in blood and urine using Jaffe's Kinetic Test Kits.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, about 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), and millions die each year with kidney disease.

Jaffe's Kinetic Test Kits segment hold a significant market share in the creatinine assay kits market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to being the conventional method for creatinine measurement and the wide product availability, as well as the cost-effectiveness of these kits.

Increasing incidence of renal disorders and other chronic disorders impacting renal function, technological advancements in biomedical research pertaining to kidney disorders are the key driving factors in the Jaffe's kinetic test kits segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global creatinine assay kits market due to increasing incidence of renal disorders and other chronic disorders impacting renal function and technological advancements in biomedical research pertaining to kidney disorders in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 30 million people or 15% of United States adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD). chronic kidney disease (CKD) is estimated to be more common in women (16%) than in men (13%). Furthermore, favourable reimbursement policies and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The Creatinine Assay Kits Market is highly fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, majority of the players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Quidel Corporation, Cell Biolabs, Inc, Genway Biotech, Randox Laboratories Ltd, ACON Laboratories, Nova Biomedical and Sysmex India Pvt. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Renal and Other Chronic Disorders Impacting Renal Function

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Biomedical Research Pertaining to Kidney Disorders

4.2.3 Increasing Research and Development Initiatives

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Identification of Novel Renal Dysfunction Biomarkers

4.3.2 Limited Usage of Creatinine Assay Kits in Invitro Diagnostic Device (IVD)

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Jaffe's Kinetic Test kits

5.1.2 Creatinine-PAP Test kits

5.1.3 ELISA Test kits

5.2 By Type of Sample

5.2.1 Blood/Serum

5.2.2 Urine

5.2.3 Other Samples

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.3 Merck KGaA

6.1.4 Quidel Corporation

6.1.5 Cell Biolabs, Inc.

6.1.6 Genway Biotech

6.1.7 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

6.1.8 ACON Laboratories

6.1.9 Nova Biomedical

6.1.10 Sysmex India Pvt. Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ru9m75

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

