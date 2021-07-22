Creatio Announces Hackathon to Highlight the Power of No-code for Application Development

BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio , a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its No-code Hackathon, a call for the global community of business analysts and citizen developers to leverage the power of no-code. Creatio aims to demonstrate how any line-of-business worker can quickly develop enterprise-grade apps for process automation without any coding skills involved. The virtual event starts at 9:00 am EDT on August 31, 2021. Four hackathon winners will share $10,000 USD in prize money and get a chance to publish and monetize their app in the Creatio Marketplace.

During the online event, together with attendees, the Creatio team will provide a deep dive demonstration into enterprise-grade, no-code app development on its industry-leading platform. Participants will then have time to build an application template, add-on, or connector and submit it for the judges to review. Winners in three categories—for the best template, add-on, or connector—and a People's Choice Award will receive cash prizes of $4,000, $3,000, and $1,500. Please see the event landing page for full Hackathon rules and prize eligibility.

"The market for no-code development is emerging rapidly as organizations revise and optimize their tech strategies for process automation. The adoption of no-code and low-code platforms is predicted to grow by at least 15 percent by the end of this year, and the business need for hyper automation will accelerate this trend," said Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO of Creatio. "This no-code Hackathon is aimed at enabling anyone to become a developer without learning to code. We at Creatio look forward to unleashing the power of no-code with participants, and uncovering how the creativity of the citizen developer community will contribute to helping businesses achieve their goals."

The hackathon agenda features sessions dedicated to exploring Creatio's low-code/no-code platform functionality and building enterprise-grade apps from scratch in hours, including custom connectors, templates and add-ons for specific business needs, and more.

The no-code Hackathon is free and open to anyone. Participants can register here.

Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive low-code/no-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.

To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and process automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions needed for several apps, and they can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

617-765-7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio

Related Links

https://www.creatio.com/

