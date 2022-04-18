Creatio Expands Its Go-to-market Relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Sales Creatio is now available in the AWS Marketplace

BOSTON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has expanded its go-to-market relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customers can now procure Sales Creatio through the AWS Marketplace to automate sales processes of any type with no-code and maximum degree of freedom.

This expansion builds on the existing relationship between AWS and Creatio and will allow more clients to boost their bottom line with Creatio's cutting-edge Sales Force Automation (SFA) solution. The company's no-code platform called Studio Creatio is also available through the AWS Marketplace.

Sales Creatio is an end-to-end platform to automate sales processes of any type with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Creatio's intelligent offering empowers sales organizations to easily customize and extend their out-of-the-box SFA functionality while also allowing them to use no-code capabilities to create new, custom applications and automate revenue-generating workflows.

Creatio offers capabilities to drive customer acquisition, development, and retention for sales processes of any type: digital sales, B2B sales, B2C sales, field sales, and channel sales. The product provides extensive Artificial Intelligence tools to help organizations build ML-based forecasts, leverage next-best-offer recommendations, create custom lead scoring models without a line of code. Sales Creatio can be used as a standalone product or as part of the unified bundle to accelerate sales, marketing, service, and operations on one no-code platform.

"We recognize the impact of powerful services AWS provides to its customers around the world and are happy to offer Sales Creatio to a large audience out there. Sales Creatio is the tool that helps drive sales and business growth, and AWS clients can vastly benefit from this product," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

In 2021, the provider was recognized as AWS ISV Partner of the Year in CEAR. Creatio plans to continue expanding collaboration with AWS to empower more global businesses to automate industry workflows with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom.

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

