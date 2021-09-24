Creatio Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader in the September 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (previously Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management) (1). It is the 3rd time Creatio has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms.

The report evaluates 13 vendors, on the basis of their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision to provide readers with an unbiased assessment of how well these vendors are performing against Gartner market views. Creatio has received a position in the Leaders Quadrant.

Gartner defines "B2B marketing automation platforms as software that supports lead generation, lead management, lead scoring and lead nurturing activities across multiple marketing channels". According to Gartner, "B2B marketing automation platforms are designed to primarily support B2B use cases, but they may also be applicable to B2C organizations selling high-consideration products and/or B2B2C models with more complex, indirect sales processes." In their market overview, Gartner notes that "to help maintain the integrity of lead workflows, integration between marketing automation and SFA systems is critical."

The evaluated product, Marketing Creatio , is a marketing automation platform that helps organizations to streamline lead-to-revenue cycle with no-code. Marketing Creatio offers powerful capabilities for segmentation and audience management, end-to-end lead engagement, omnichannel campaigns, ABM workflows, AI/ML models to increase conversions and pipeline contribution, improve productivity and efficiency of go-to-market teams.

Marketing Creatio can be used as standalone product or as part of the unified no-code CRM platform to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations.

"Driving top-notch customer engagements is one of the key priorities for organizations today. Creatio equips revenue leaders with powerful no-code tools to strengthen their marketing efforts and accelerate the lead-to-revenue cycle," said Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO of Creatio. "We believe our recognition as a Leader by Gartner for our marketing automation platform is a testament to our focus on helping revenue leaders in varying industries meet their objectives and drive business growth," she adds.

Download a complimentary copy of the report >>>

Learn more about Marketing Creatio >>>

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for the B2B Marketing Automation Platforms," September, 2021, Noah Elkin, Julian Poulter , Christy Ferguson , Ilona Hansen , Jeffrey Cohen . Prior to 2021, Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management. Creatio was referred to as bpm'online in the 2019 report

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

