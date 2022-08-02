Creatio Named a Strong Performer in Core CRM Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm

Creatio received the highest score possible in ten criteria of the research that evaluates core CRM players.

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced Creatio was named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022.

In their 35-criterion evaluation of core CRM providers, the independent research firm identified 11 of the most significant ones by evaluating their current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the report, Forrester states that Creatio offers a "highly usable, full-featured CRM for short- and long-cycle B2B and B2C engagements."

Within the current offering category, Creatio received the highest possible score in the criteria of CRM user guidance, next best action, digital sales, customer success, renewals management, customer profile, content (knowledge), conversational intelligence, process management, and developer tooling and extensibility. Creatio believes this recognition is thanks to the constant development of its no-code-powered CRM platform that provides organizations with freedom to automate customer-facing workflows.

CRM Creatio is an end-to-end suite of products for marketing, sales, and service automation integrated on one no-code platform. Creatio products can be deployed as a single CRM bundle or as standalone applications. Users can take advantage of Creatio's composable application approach and leverage no-code capabilities of the platform to easily extend and customize the solution without a line of code and special skills needed.

"We are inspired by our customers that use Creatio's no-code platform to drive customer engagement and deliver an outstanding customer experience. Forrester's recognition is a very important validation for us of our ongoing success on the market and the strength of our core CRM product offering" said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio.

Creatio is providing a complimentary copy of the full report for a limited time. Follow the link to download it.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

