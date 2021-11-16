Creatio Partners with ZED Consulting to Help More Businesses in the UK Embrace No-code

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with ZED Consulting. ZED Consulting is a UK based team of CRM consultants that help businesses implement sales, marketing, service/support and related applications to help them transform the way they work, generate performance and productivity improvements and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

"Delivering customer success requires a platform that is truly agile, scalable and flexible to meet the growing and ever-changing demands of business today. Central to this, the platform must offer a robust, customer centric architecture, powerful process automation capabilities and tools that can enable businesses to innovate in rapid timescales, efficiently and at lowest cost. Our partnership with Creatio delivers this platform and the experts needed to transform business." said David Nandhra, Founding Director at ZED Consulting

"We are happy to welcome ZED Consulting onboard and are looking forward to working together to help businesses around the world attain operational excellence, strengthen resilience, and grow," said Alex Donchuk, Global Channel Director at Creatio.

About ZED Consulting [ZED]

ZED is a UK-based team of CRM consulting and applications implementation experts with extensive experience in helping businesses, of all shapes and sizes, implement powerful, scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions that deliver high returns and outcomes for its customers.

Our core services include:

CRM Strategy and Solution Blueprinting

CRM Application Development and Implementation

CRM Application Integration

CRM Migration

CRM Application Support

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

