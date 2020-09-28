Creatio Positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Reports for Business Process Management and CRM | Fall 2020 by G2

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, has been positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Report for Business Process Management | Fall 2020 and Grid® Report for CRM | Fall 2020 by G2, world renowned peer-to-peer software review platform.

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. The platform has over 4 million visitors, who are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions. G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from G2 user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. They apply a unique algorithm to this data to calculate the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time.

Creatio is helping organizations accelerate by providing a platform to automate their business ideas quickly and easily. The company blends an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution. Its three CRM products for marketing, sales and service, and a low-code process automation platform called Studio Creatio can be sold and used separately or bundled.

"We empower organization leaders worldwide create low-code companies with our low-code platform for front and middle office processes, and are thrilled to receive accolades for helping businesses transform and achieve their goals," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio. "We put customers first and they are primary drivers of our product roadmap priorities, thus being highly rated and recognized by end-users is greatly appreciated by the entire Creatio's team," she added.

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

About G2

G2 empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. This review platform leverages more than 800,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying—changing the way decisions are made.

G2's mission is to provide the insights business professionals need to gain confidence in their buying decisions and become more successful in their jobs.

For more information, please visit www.g2.com

