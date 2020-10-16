Creatio Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low Code Application Platforms

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been recognized in the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms(1).

According to Gartner, "By 2023, over 50% of medium to large enterprises will have adopted an LCAP as one of their strategic application platforms." Their research evaluates 18 LCAP vendors based on multiple criteria including product capabilities, market understanding, innovation, overall viability, and many others.

Creatio empowers users to create a low-code company. Its offering is a low-code platform for process management and CRM. With a vision for the world where any business idea can be automated in minutes, Creatio offers its users a wide range of tools that empower even non-IT professionals to build new apps from scratch and customize the existing solutions easily. Thanks to the system's capabilities, citizen developers are able to leverage AI-powered process automation, create advanced business logic workflows, tailor-make user interface, rapidly build and tweak front-office and operational processes, and more.

"We are excited to be recognized in Gartner 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low Code Application Platforms this year. We believe it's thanks to our dedication to helping clients create low-code companies that are resilient and agile," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio. "Low-code has become a game-changer for many organizations this year. We're happy to hear our customers have been able to quickly adapt to the new normal thanks to their transformation initiatives, which included a strategy of becoming a low-code company," she added.

(1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Paul Vincent, Yefim Natis, Kimihiko Iijima, Jason Wong, Saikat Ray, Akash Jain, Adrian Leow, 30 September 2020. Prior to 2020, Creatio was recognized within the report as "bpm'online."

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

