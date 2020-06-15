Creatio Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

BOSTON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been recognized in the June 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center.

The report evaluated 16 vendors based on their ability to execute and for completeness of vision. According to Gartner, "The current reshaping of the customer engagement center (CEC) market is characteristic of the consolidation of the customer service technology market. Customer service and support organizations must deliver consistent, effortless, intelligent and personalized customer service to their customers. The ability to orchestrate customer requests with assisted service, as well as with self-service, is one of the four pillars of great customer service within a leading customer service and support operation."

Service Creatio is an intelligent service management platform to streamline customer engagements and accelerate service delivery. It offers a single point of contact for customers, thus streamlines customer service processes while ensuring high quality of the provided services. Its distinctive features include a low-code platform to build apps without coding skills and a BPM engine to quickly and easily adjust processes.

"One of the focal points for Creatio is ensuring our clients have the most advanced tools that allow them to accelerate service and quickly adapt to shifting demands of their customers. Our customers use Service Creatio to deliver highest quality support and engage customers without extra effort," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio. "We are honored to be recognized by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center for the sixth consecutive year. We believe this is thanks to our coherent, customer-centered strategy and the product rich functionality that we constantly improve."

Learn more about Service Creatio>>

The complete report is available on Gartner.com (requires Gartner subscription).

(1) Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," Brian Manusama, Nadine LeBlanc, 4 June 2020. (Prior to 2020, Creatio was recognized as bpm'online within the report)

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

