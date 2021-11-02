Creatio Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms Report

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, has been included in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms (LCAP) report. Creatio was recognized in Customer Business Applications, Business Workflow Automation and Collaborative App Development Use Cases within the report along with 11 other LCAP vendors.

The team also identified eight Critical Capabilities that enterprise LCAPs need to support those Use Cases: Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), User Experience Design, Development Productivity, Business Logic and Workflow, Integration and APIS, Platform Ecosystem, Governance and Security and Quality of Service.

According to Gartner, "The adoption of LCAPs is accelerating across industries and geographies, as organizations demand new digital solutions in rapidly changing operational environments, where skilled developers are often in short supply."

Studio Creatio, is an intelligent low-code and process management platform with out-of-the-box solutions and templates. With Creatio's powerful low-code/no-code tools both business and IT teams can automate operational and CRM workflows or accelerate app development thanks to out-of-the-box solutions and templates.

Creatio was referred to as bpm'online in the 2019 report.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM, and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

