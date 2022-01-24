Creatio Recognized in Real-Time Interaction Management Report by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global provider of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been recognized in the Now Tech: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q4 2021 report published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report aims to help marketing professionals understand the value they can expect from an RTIM provider and to select one based on size and functionality.

The Now Tech report provides an overview of vendors, with details on functionality category, geography, and vertical market focus. According to Forrester, real-time interaction management can be used to "understand real-time customer context, determine and orchestrate the next best experience, and measure and optimize customer outcomes." When it comes to improving customer experience (CX), Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) serves as a tool to optimize customer-led, insights-driven solutions to deliver value to customers at the most appropriate time.

Creatio has been recognized in the cross-channel marketing hub, and personalization engine functionality segments in the report.

Creatio's robust RTIM features extend beyond marketing to customer-facing functions like sales and service to orchestrate two-way, interactive CX known as cross-channel campaign management (CCCM). CCCM solutions focus on addressing contextually relevant customer interactions. CCCM enables users to align inbound digital and offline channels. Creatio's personalization engine integrates with back- and front-office systems to recommend more relevant offers based on a deeper understanding of customer context.

