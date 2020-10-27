Creatio will Talk about Creating a Low-Code Company at ACCELERATE Global on October 28

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, is holding a one-of-a-kind worldwide 24-hour livestream conference called ACCELERATE Global on October 28. This is a unique, non-stop virtual event about creating a low-code company.

ACCELERATE Global feature hundreds of sessions split in five tracks to fit interests of various audiences: from CIOs and digital leaders to citizen and professional developers. The topics to be covered include digital transformation, acceleration in the times of uncertainty, the future of the enterprise software, low-code approach to apps development, and more. Together with partners, the organizer is holding seven language tracks in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Bahasa.

Participants will immerse in a unique experience: connect with brilliant minds in one virtual spot to learn how to create a low-code company and drive businesses forward. In addition to content-packed sessions, an industry specific track, and extended networking opportunities, ACCELERATE Global attendees will get a chance to visit the virtual expo zone, join open discussions with Creatio's experts and partners, participate in a competition, and more.

Registration is absolutely free and is still open. Join the event in your time zone and language and become a part of this unique 24-hour online conference!

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

