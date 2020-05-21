Creative agency Agenda announces immersive virtual events service, Podium

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based creative agency Agenda (agendanyc.com), in partnership with technology and design agencies around the world, is proud to announce the launch of Podium —a new, immersive virtual events service designed to bring the scale, theater, richness and excitement of physical events to the digital realm. Agenda is the only creative agency to offer the Podium service in North America, giving its clients the tools needed to elevate online experiences to match the engagement and impact of traditional events.

Virtual events, virtually reimagined.

Developed in response to the global health crisis and strict social distancing restrictions, Podium's mission is simple: Rid the world of traditional, "ho-hum" webinar events by offering a new way to facilitate in-person experiences. Podium makes this possible by combining best-in-class event design, influencer marketing, and media rich interactive content to create what they call "immersive virtual event design."

Real-time data. Real-time engagement. Real-time ROI.

Unlike traditional in-person events, every aspect of a Podium virtual event is quantified. Every connection. Every interaction. Every lead. Every time.

Sales forums. Award shows. Conferences. Networking events. B2B or B2D. Podium provides what traditional events cannot—enhanced sales and networking capabilities, lead gen and acquisition efforts, all while providing real human connections and interactivity with a real audience.

Partners in innovation

To create a truly immersive virtual event experience, Podium leverages the cross-industry expertise of technology and creative agencies Agenda, The Crocodile , Onalytica , and Turtl —in partnership with leading technology company ON24 and with international support from the global independent agency network Affinita.

With the first Podium event set to take place in July, see what's possible with Podium today.



Victor Rivera, Founder and Partner of Agenda, commented: "With 20+ years' experience servicing B2B clients, we know how critical events have always been for businesses. So as COVID-19 turns the world upside down, Podium doesn't just answer the need for virtual events. It quantifies it."

Tessa Barron, ON24 VP of Marketing, commented: "Our mission at ON24 is to help businesses transform their marketing into an experience their audience demands. And we know that realising that vision takes more than technology. Through innovative service offerings like Podium, we hope to help companies successfully bridge the physical-to-digital event divide, now and in the future."

Tim Williams, CEO Onalytica said: "Physical events create spikes of social media engagement, but brands have historically struggled to build and sustain dialogue and engagement pre- and post-event. Integrating internal and external influencers in the promotion of events drives an 8-week audience engagement cycle, improves the quality of events, and creates inspiring content assets that can be used in the sales cycle throughout the year."

Nick Mason, CEO Turtl said: "I'm very excited for Turtl to be part of Podium. In the present climate, the ability to deliver amazing digital events is an absolute must and Podium will be leading the way with best-of-breed technologies for every step of the digital event experience."

Agenda:

We are an independent creative agency that develops brand solutions for organizations on the cusp of change: transitioning multinationals, hidden giants, and growing startups.

Our unwavering ambition is to help you uncover your awesome and make it obvious.

